FB pixel

Finland moves to centralize passport, id issuance at foreign missions

Proposed amendments would shift decision-making to foreign ministry while missions continue handling applications and biometric data
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Finland moves to centralize passport, id issuance at foreign missions
 

The government of Finland has proposed amendments to the country’s legislation on passport and identity card services that would improve efficiency in issuing documents by the Foreign Service. The changes would allow the government to centralize decision-making on passports and identity cards issued to Finnish citizens abroad through Finnish diplomatic missions to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The amendments to the Finnish Passport Act and Identity Card Act were submitted by the Foreign Ministry last week, with comments due by June 10th, 2026. The law is expected to enter into force on 1 August 1st, 2027.

​The changes would align the Act with developments already underway in the Foreign Service and bring it into line with Finland’s constitution, according to the government. According to the Constitution, the civil service administration can only be carried out by civil servants lawfully appointed to their posts.

​Finnish missions would continue to accept applications for passports and ID cards and issue emergency passports and temporary passports. This also may include the processing of biometric identifiers and photographs, which are considered sensitive data. The Passport Act and the ID Card Act would also regulate the qualifications and criminal liability of employees of Finnish diplomatic missions who process applications.

The new amendments were prompted by the growing demand for consular services from Finnish citizens, which has put pressure on staff. Finland expects that the implementation of the eIDAS regulation and the arrival of European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets will likely reduce the demand for identity cards at Finnish missions in the future.​

The country is planning to release its national digital identity wallet by the end of 2026.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Lawmakers press DHS, ICE over Palantir surveillance tools

A group of congressional Democrats is demanding that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explain how they are using Palantir-developed…

 

Ghost Murmur whispers the arrival of zoemetrics

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner There are two things about biometrics that make it an…

 

White House fraud crackdown sharpens focus on digital identity

The Trump administration’s March 6 Executive Order 14390, aimed at combating cybercrime and fraud, has prompted a significant response from…

 

Gender gaps threaten progress on global legal identity goals, Vital Strategies CEO warns

As countries work toward universal legal identity under SDG 16.9, greater focus on gender inclusion is needed to ensure women and…

 

Guyana data chief says digital ID won’t replace voter ID

Guyana’s Data Protection Commissioner, Aneal Giddings, has clarified that the country’s national digital ID is not intended to be used…

 

Biometrics at scale: EES setbacks meet growth push

The effectiveness of biometrics deployments at scale can be prone to failures of procedure or coordination, as travelers to Europe…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events