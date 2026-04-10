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Imply reaches face biometrics milestone at tech-forward Arena da Baixada

Mandate under General Sports Law spurs biometric access control deployments
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Imply reaches face biometrics milestone at tech-forward Arena da Baixada
 

Imply Tecnologia’s facial recognition model has enabled more than 1 million accesses at Arena da Baixada, the home of Club Athletico Paranaense in Curitiba, Brazil.

A release says Imply’s facial recognition technology, deployed at the stadium in November 2023, can detect movements and facial expressions in real time, achieving accuracy above 99.9 percent for its AI deep learning algorithms.

Founded in 2003, the Rio Grande do Sul-based holding company has already staked a claim in biometrics for stadium access control with deployment at the Pará Olympic Stadium in Mangueirão – and with a relationship with Arena da Baixada that goes back to 2014, when it integrated ticket sales and access control into a single ecosystem.

Tironi Paz Ortiz, CEO of Imply, calls Arena da Baixada “one of the smartest stadiums in Latin America because it chose, more than a decade ago, to treat technology with a long-term strategic vision.”

“Our intelligence ecosystem has brought operational flow and positioned the club as a national benchmark in technology, fan experience, and security,” Ortiz says. He believes the future of stadiums depends on technological integration, to “transform stadiums into safer, more profitable, and more efficient environments.”

In Brazil, this is not just a mission, but a mandate. Under the General Sports Law, 2025 legislation requires Brazilian stadiums with a capacity of more than 20,000 to adopt face biometrics for ticketing, access and identity verification.

According to Wikipedia, there are currently 56 stadiums in Brazil that hold more than 20,000 attendees – pointing to a major breakthrough opportunity for the facial recognition technology sector in the country of more than 213 million people.

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