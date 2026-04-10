FB pixel

Signzy integrates biometric KYC with Velocity FinCrime fraud, AML monitoring

| Masha Borak
Categories Financial Services  |  Trade Notes
Signzy integrates biometric KYC with Velocity FinCrime fraud, AML monitoring
 

Identity verification and regtech company Signzy has secured a deal to integrate its Know Your Customer (KYC) technology with Velocity FinCrime, a risk intelligence platform that helps prevent financial crimes and manage Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes. The integrated product will first be offered to organizations in the U.S. and Canada markets, with plans to expand into Australia and Europe in the second phase.

Signzy’s One Touch KYC platform will be added to the Velocity FinCrime platform through the strategic partnership, allowing businesses to conduct digital identity verification during onboarding with selfie biometrics and liveness detection and then use Velocity FinCrime’s capabilities to ongoing conduct FRAML (FRaud and Anti-Money Laundering) monitoring.

Such a cohesive compliance workflow is especially vital in cross-border remittance, brokerage and trading, and digital financial services – industries where swift user onboarding must be balanced against multi-jurisdictional regulatory obligations, the duo says in a release.

“By integrating Signzy’s digital identity verification into the Velocity FSS platform, we are enabling institutions to create a smarter compliance journey that begins with secure onboarding and continues with real-time AML monitoring and risk intelligence across the customer lifecycle,” says Vineet Mishra, chief product officer at Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite.

Signzy has recently scored another biometrics integration deal, this time with ViewTrade IFSC, which provides technology for online brokers and other fintechs.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Suprema launches access control reader for high-volume QR code entry

The new XPass Q2 access control reader from Suprema reflects the role QR codes have taken as a standard credential…

 

Synthetic identity fraud soared 8X in 2025: LexisNexis

Theft using synthetic identities now accounts for 11 percent of all reported fraud, making it the fastest-growing fraud type worldwide,…

 

Global Development Network launches $50K DPI inclusivity research grants

The Global Development Network (GDN) has launched a new research initiative for national teams to assess how inclusive their countries’…

 

UK’s OfDIA assigns international digital identity standards role as DVS ‘backbone’

One of the key principles driving digital identity is that, in keeping with the shape of the digital world, it…

 

Idbio makes strong NIST iris, fingerprint biometrics debuts, gets MOSIP-certified

U.S.-based biometrics company Idbio has secured top results in two of NIST’s most significant evaluations, IREX 10 for iris recognition…

 

EU publishes Implementing Act for remote EUDI Wallet onboarding

The European Union has taken an important step in completing the legal basis of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events