Accura Scan pitches no-cost KYC ‘forever’ with biometric SaaS platform

Mumbai-based Accura Scan has launched what it calls a next-generation biometric identity verification platform to enable businesses around the world to simplify and speed up digital onboarding.

The descriptive product name “ABIS — Free KYC Forever” also indicates Accura Scan’s unusual business model for the SaaS platform, which includes free unlimited checks with no expiry. The company says in an announcement the platform provides instant identity verifications without the constraints of per-transaction billing or complex integrations.

The new Accura Scan’s ABIS – Free KYC Forever includes ID document scans with OCR, selfie biometrics and liveness detection, document liveness and tampering checks and a centralized client portal.

“ABIS – Free KYC Forever is designed to remove the cost and complexity barriers associated with digital identity verification,” says Yasin Patel, CEO of Accura Scan. “Our goal is to make biometric KYC accessible to businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises.”

The company says businesses can embed the service into their websites or mobile applications through QR codes to make remote user onboarding seamless and frictionless at scale.

Accura Scan is trying to position the service as “a global identity infrastructure platform,” according to the announcement.

Presumably, the business play is to charge for authentication using data collected during onboarding. Biometric Update has reached out to Accura Scan for further detail.

The global market for IDV is on track to be worth more than $18.9 billion by 2027, as forecast in the 2025 Digital Identity Verification Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Article Topics

Accura Scan | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | identity verification | KYC | OCR | selfie biometrics