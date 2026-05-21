Isle of Man pushes digital ID age checks through Yoti app – but gradually

The government of the Isle of Man is pushing for wider retailer acceptance of digital age checks, and is reminding the public that three forms of digital identification for age verification have received governmental approval.

The island’s Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson, says the ministry has approved the Yoti digital ID app, the Post Office EasyID app and the Lloyds Bank Smart ID app as ways to provide digital proof of age, according to a report from Isle of Man Today. Each of the options is secured by Yoti’s face biometrics.

Poole-Wilson says Regulation 64 of the Liquor Licensing and Public Entertainment Regulations 2022 give the Department of Home Affairs the power to approve digital identity systems for alcohol purchases. Yoti has provided age checks for alcohol sales in the Isle of Man’s pubs, clubs and retailers since 2023, as part of the Digital Connect ID network of reusable digital identity apps, which also includes Lloyds Bank and the UK Post Office.

But the ministry has opted for a gradual roll-out of its age assurance agenda, “in order to build up confidence for retailers and awareness among the public.”

“The department continues to progress targeted work with retailers who are reported as not yet accepting electronic verification, to enable them to do so,” the minister says. “It is hoped that this will increase its utilisation.”

Per the report, electronic verification remains “a standing item on the agenda of the Isle of Man Licensing Forum,” which has focused on consultation, training, public awareness and monitoring. As part of its push, the government is conducting a public survey to gauge public adoption of digital identity services.

Article Topics

age verification | digital ID | face biometrics | Isle of Man | Yoti