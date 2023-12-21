Phuket’s nightlife venues urged to use digital ID to check age of Thai partygoers

Partygoers in the popular Thai tourist destination of Phuket may soon have to undergo age screening with the country’s face biometrics-based digital ID before entering bars and clubs. The city’s entertainment venues have been urged to use the ThaID app to identify underage visitors in order to stem the use of counterfeit ID cards.

Fake IDs have plagued the city’s bustling nightlife venues, especially those around the Soi Bangla area, party central of Phuket. The Thai digital ID app could be an effective way to prevent people under the age of 20 from using their services, says Wirawit Kruasombat, President of the Entertainment Business Association in Patong, Phuket province.

Bars and clubs were asked to step up age screening after the local government extended working hours until 4 a.m. last Friday in a move to boost tourism, Pattaya Mail reports.

Developed by the Ministry of Interior, the digital ID was officially launched in July. The ThaID system allows for identity verification and confirmation, including face biometrics comparison through the Digital Face Verification System. At the time of its launch, the government stated that 44 state agencies have so far adopted the system and over 380,000 people have registered to use its services.

Thailand has been pushing other types of digital IDs including the blockchain-based National Digital Identity (NDID), created for digital Know Your Customer (KYC) services. The platform has already been adopted by the likes of digital assets trading firm Bitkub Exchange.

In an exclusive interview with Biometric Update in March, NDID’s CEO Boonsun Prasitsumrit said that the platform plans to launch a digital wallet for verifiable credentials.

Yoti powers Isle of Man age checks

The Department of Home Affairs for the Isle of Man has approved the Digital Connect ID network of reusable digital identity apps as a means of age verification for alcohol purchases from pubs, clubs and retailers.

Digital ID Connect consists of apps from Yoti, Lloyds Bank and the UK Post Office, each of which is secured by Yoti’s face biometrics.

The Channel Island’s Home Affairs Department worked with the Licensing Forum on the approval of the apps, which are all available for iOS and Android smartphones.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | digital ID | face biometrics | Isle of Man | ThaiID | Thailand | Yoti