Nametag launches identity verification platform for AI-era hiring fraud

Nametag has unveiled Recruit to help employers confirm that job candidates are real people, and the same people, throughout the hiring process.

The launch reflects growing concern that generative AI is making candidate impersonation easier and harder to detect. As deepfakes, synthetic identities and proxy workers become more common, employers are increasingly looking beyond document verification toward systems that can establish identity continuity throughout recruitment, onboarding and workforce access management.

The launch of the identity verification module completes the company’s Nametag Hire solution and introduces native integrations with Workday and Greenhouse. It means HR teams can automate identity checks as applicants move through recruitment workflows.

“Recruiting teams have been living with this problem for years without a real solution,” says Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “The tools they have today were built to verify paperwork, not people. Nametag Recruit gives HR teams something they haven’t had: a straight answer, at every stage of hiring, on whether the person they’re talking to is actually who they say they are.”

Hiring fraud is growing with AI‑generated résumés, deepfakes and proxy workers. Nametag says Recruit gives enterprises a reliable way to validate candidate authenticity without storing biometric data.

Its patented approach verifies both identity and continuity, while giving candidates the ability to delete their information at any time. Each verification produces a clear pass‑or‑fail result, reducing the burden on recruiters who face sophisticated impersonation attempts.

Greenhouse reports that 65 percent of hiring managers have caught candidates using AI deceptively, while 34 percent of recruiters spend up to half their week filtering spam, bots and fraudulent applications.

Nametag’s own 2026 Workforce Impersonation Report found that HR teams increasingly rely on video calls to detect fraud, but visual confirmation alone cannot verify identity. Background checks, meanwhile, validate documents rather than the individual presenting them, and AI‑driven screening tools offer risk scores instead of proof.

Nametag positions Recruit as a way to restore trust in hiring by providing identity assurance from application through onboarding. The module verifies candidates at key points in the pipeline, while Nametag’s Onboard product extends that verified identity into device provisioning and access control on day one.

The company already integrates with major enterprise systems including Workday, Greenhouse, Okta, Cisco Duo, Microsoft Entra, Cloudflare Access, Beyond Identity and Yubico, aiming to bridge long‑standing gaps between HR and IT. With impersonation threats rising and manual review processes stretched thin, Nametag argues that identity continuity is becoming essential infrastructure for modern hiring.

Article Topics

AI fraud | background checks | biometrics | continuous verification | digital identity | generative AI | identity verification | NameTag