Regula and V-Key partner to strengthen digital identity across Asia-Pacific

Regula and V‑Key have partnered to connect their respective layers for a mobile identity stack. The partnership merges identity verification and mobile security into a single offering aimed at banks, telcos, government agencies and digital businesses.

The agreement will see Regula’s document authentication, face biometrics and liveness detection integrated into V‑Key ID, the company’s digital identity platform.

“Our partnership with Regula reflects growing customer demand for stronger identity verification across digital ecosystems,” says Raymond Lee, COO at Singapore-based V-Key. “Organizations want integrated platforms that can improve security while maintaining a seamless mobile user experience.”

The companies aim to let organizations onboard verified users directly inside mobile apps while maintaining secure authentication across subsequent logins, sessions and transactions. Regula handles document checks, biometric matching and fraud detection during onboarding as it draws on a library of more than 16,000 document templates from 254 countries and territories.

Once a user is verified, V‑Key’s infrastructure maintains trust across the customer lifecycle via continuous authentication, adaptive threat detection and zero‑trust controls. The combined solution is designed to counter AI‑generated identity fraud and reduce onboarding friction. It supports eKYC and compliance requirements and maintains trusted authentication throughout mobile interactions.

The partnership comes as mobile platforms dominate as the primary channel for digital identity while the Asia‑Pacific region struggles with a plague of fraud. Organizations are facing pressure to strengthen onboarding security, liveness detection, fraud prevention and mobile authentication as digital services scale.

The companies’ collaboration reflects a wider industry shift toward connected identity systems that unify document verification, biometrics, device trust and authentication in a single mobile journey. The integrated solution is available immediately to V‑Key customers across the region.

Article Topics

biometrics | cybersecurity | digital identity | identity verification | mobile app | onboarding | Regula | V-Key