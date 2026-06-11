1Kosmos expands cloud distribution through Google, AWS marketplaces

1Kosmos has announced that its Workforce platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier to deploy identity verification and passwordless authentication services on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Marketplace allows users to quickly deploy software without manual configuration. Customers can also streamline procurement and billing while integrating the platform with cloud services like Compute Engine and Cloud Storage.

The launch comes as organizations face rising threats such as remote hiring fraud, credential theft, social engineering and AI-driven impersonation. 1Kosmos focuses on reducing these risks by tying system access to verified identities rather than relying only on passwords or credentials.

Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer at 1Kosmos, said workforce identity has become a critical security concern. He noted that attackers are increasingly impersonating job applicants and targeting service desks.

“1Kosmos helps prevent AI-enabled impersonation fraud and account compromise by verifying the identity of the user rather than relying solely on authentication mechanisms that can be spoofed,” he said.

The Workforce platform is designed to support identity verification across the full lifecycle. It uses document checks and biometric matching with liveness detection to confirm identities remotely. It also replaces passwords with phishing-resistant authentication based on biometrics.

The platform aims to improve onboarding security by verifying individuals before granting access. It also helps protect service desks by using biometric checks for password resets and account recovery. It supports a wide range of users including employees, contractors and remote workers in cloud and hybrid environments. It can also integrate with existing identity and security systems.

In related news, 1Kosmos said its broader platform is now available on AWS Marketplace. This gives organizations another way to deploy identity verification and passwordless authentication tools within their AWS environments.

The platform combines identity verification, digital identity wallets and passwordless authentication into a single system. It is designed to reduce risks such as account takeover and impersonation while supporting Zero Trust security models.

Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos, said identity has become a primary attack surface as organizations adopt cloud and AI technologies. He said making the platform available on AWS Marketplace simplifies deployment while improving security and user experience.

The expansion across both marketplaces reflects growing demand for cloud-based identity solutions.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | AWS marketplace | cloud services | digital identity | Google Cloud Marketplace | passwordless authentication