Fingerprint Cards builds beyond sensors with AllKey platform expansion

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) is continuing its shift from biometric sensors to broader authentication and identity platforms through a new ByteSeal launch with Elementik and a global distribution agreement with AdvanIDe for its AllKey Ultra chip.

Elementik has introduced an upgraded version of its ByteSeal platform, now powered by FPC’s AllKey fingerprint authentication system. It’s an evolution from the earlier BM-Lite technology to a more advanced solution offering enhanced security, usability and integration.

“Migrating from BM-Lite to AllKey was a natural next step in a partnership that has underpinned ByteSeal from the very beginning,” says Nikhilesh Wani, founder and director of Elementik, a technology company based in Pune, India, and which builds identity hardware.

The new ByteSeal platform is designed for passwordless authentication allowing fingerprint-based access, in line with growing demand for scalable alternatives to traditional credentials. FPC launched its AllKey Software Platform in March to hone in on the authentication chain and broaden the company’s offering.

Wani says FPC AllKey gives ByteSeal a faster, more reliable biometric experience in the credit-card form factor the product requires, along with “the headroom” to scale as they take the hardware credential vault category mainstream.

“This launch demonstrates how customers are increasingly standardizing on FPC’s latest biometric platforms as their products evolve and scale,” says FPC CEO Adam Philpott. “Just as importantly, this launch is part of a broader collaboration that continues to deepen, creating new opportunities for biometric authentication across a growing range of applications.”

In another announcement, FPC revealed a global partnership with AdvanIDe, a specialist distributor of semiconductor and secure identity technologies. Under the agreement, AdvanIDe will act as a channel partner for FPC’s AllKey Ultra single-chip solution, supporting demand generation and maintaining stocked inventory to ensure immediate availability.

Launched in November 2025, AllKey Ultra integrates fingerprint sensing, biometric processing, and secure element functionality into a single chip. The solution targets high-security applications requiring low power consumption, simplified integration, and hardware-based authentication.

With Singapore-based AdvanIDe’s international reach and market experience in secure silicon and embedded systems, the partnership is expected to accelerate adoption of AllKey Ultra across industrial, enterprise and identity-driven markets. “FPC’s vision and commitment to security-critical applications align perfectly with our own strategic direction and key competencies,” says Holger Roessner, CEO of AdvanIDe.

Philpott commented that the partnership with AdvanIDe strengthens their global go-to-market strategy for AllKey Ultra: “Their strong technical capability, customer proximity, and focus on secure and identity-centric solutions make them an excellent match for this product.”

Together, the two announcements speak to FPC’s broader strategy to expand beyond standalone biometric sensors and consolidate into complete system solutions.

Article Topics

AllKey | biometric authentication | fingerprint biometrics | Fingerprint Cards | passwordless authentication