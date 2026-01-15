Next Biometrics partners with Giantplus on full-screen fingerprint authentication

Next Biometrics has entered into a partnership with Taiwan-based Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd. to co-develop a prototype for full-screen fingerprint biometric authentication.

The collaboration shows Next is working to commercialize “anywhere-on-display” biometric technology. This follows a U.S. patent approval secured in November, which described a way to enable authentication across an entire screen using innovations in fingerprint biometric sensing.

“Anywhere-on-display authentication is a long-sought-after innovation and, with our patent approval secured, finding a trusted and reputable partner to support R&D and manufacture was our top priority,” says Ulf Ritsvall, CEO of Next.

“Following a rigorous selection process, we have found Giantplus, a partner that shares our vision and together we can take the next step.”

The plan is to showcase a prototype at Mobile World Congress 2027, the world’s largest mobile phone trade show. Giantplus, which specializes in small and medium-sized display panels, will provide expertise in display integration as Next pursues its goal of embedding biometric fingerprint sensors across the entire smartphone screen surface.

At the time of patent approval, Ritsvall commented that in April the company had signed an NDA with a “smartphone leader” and called the patent the latest milestone in their journey. He added that industry players had shown “substantial interest.”

The initiative comes amid growth in the premium smartphone segment, which accounted for 25 percent of global sales in 2024. According to Counterpoint Research, unit sales in the first half of 2025 rose eight percent year-on-year.

Demand for advanced biometric solutions is expected to track the co-development, as device makers seek differentiated security features. These range from ultrasonic biometric sensors to under-display Face ID, which is rumoured to feature in a new iPhone release.

To support ongoing product development, Next has raised a 10 million Norwegian kroner (US$989,700) shareholder loan, of which NOK 9 million was underwritten by existing investors including Valset Invest AS, Six-Seven AS, HAAS AS and Edgewater AS.

The loan carries a 12-month maturity, a 20 percent interest rate payable in shares, and provisions for repayment through a private placement. Terms include pre-emptive rights for lenders and mechanisms to adjust subscription prices in line with market conditions.

Next confirmed that it received an initial order for its new FAP20 Basalt L1 Slim fingerprint sensor, which is valued at approximately $248,000, from an existing distributor in December. It also took an order from Realtime Biometrics India for access-control tablets that feature Next’s Basalt FAP20 fingerprint sensor, which the company says represents its entry into a new segment within India’s Aadhaar-linked authentication ecosystem.

Article Topics

biometrics | display screen | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint sensors | Next Biometrics | research and development | smartphones