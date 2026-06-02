Unico reports 84% growth in IDV volume as global expansion accelerates

Latin American digital identity provider Unico says identity verification transaction volumes grew 84 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026 as the company continued its international expansion and broadened its portfolio of identity and fraud prevention services.

The company reported a 130 percent increase in international revenue compared to the same period last year, driven by growth outside its home market of Brazil. Mexico was a standout market, with transaction volumes tripling and increasing 204 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Unico said the growth reflects rising demand for technologies designed to combat AI-enabled fraud, including synthetic identities, deepfakes and account takeover attacks.

The results follow a series of expansion moves aimed at building a global identity and fraud prevention platform. In April, Unico opened a new global headquarters in Menlo Park, California, as part of a broader strategy to expand beyond Latin America and establish what it describes as a global trust infrastructure. The company has also added technologies including liveness detection, anti-spoofing and passkey authentication to its platform through the acquisition of Mexico-based Trully and UAE-based Oz Forensics in 2024 and U.S.-based OwnID last year.

Last month, Unico launched a biometric age verification product in Brazil, expanding its portfolio beyond identity verification and fraud prevention as new online safety and age assurance requirements take effect under the country’s Digital Statute of the Child and Adolescent.

Unico maintains guidance of 30 to 40 percent growth for 2026 and says future expansion will be supported by international markets and new products. The company currently operates in more than 20 countries and has announced plans to expand further into Argentina.

Founded in Brazil, Unico operates one of Latin America’s largest digital identity networks and says its infrastructure handled more than 1.5 billion identity checks in 2025.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | Unico