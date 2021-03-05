Spanish telecom giant selects Idemia’s contactless biometrics for access control, solutions portfolio

Telefónica to deploy MorphoWave at Demonstration and Innovation Center

Idemia’s contactless biometric scanners have been selected by Spain-based multinational telecom Telefónica to provide secure access control for its business premises, and to bring the MorphoWave devices to the Spanish market as part of its business portfolio.

Touchless biometric authentication with MorphoWave will be implemented at Distrito Telefónica’s Demonstration and Innovation Center, enabling employees to scan and verify 4 fingerprints in under a second. The move enables Telefónica to take a position at the forefront of Spain’s market for COVID-prevention technology, in which demand for hygienic, secure solutions has grown among all business types and sizes, Idemia says.

“MorphoWave is a cutting-edge frictionless ID technology, and we are very proud of our partnership with Telefónica and their pursuit of innovative products,” states Idemia Executive Vice President of the Mobile Operators Business Unit Fabien Jautard. “This is a testament of the trust they have in us and one we value greatly.”

Telefónica already supplies biometric access control terminals as part of its innovation catalogue, and Telefónica Tech’s Ingeniería de Seguridad (TIS) division plans to integrate MorphoWave into complete hi-tech security system projects in the next few months, according to the announcement.

“Our collaboration with IDEMIA allows us to continue advancing in the development of solutions in the security area,” comments Telefónica Ingeniería de Seguridad (TIS) Global Commercial Director Lorena Senador-Gómez. “We are delighted to add their MorphoWave technology to our innovation catalog to offer this new access control to our customers, who will benefit from cutting-edge technology that will allow them to access their facilities more quickly and safely.”

Idemia Executive Vice President of the Biometric Devices and Automotive Business Unit Yves Portalier notes the new requirements for accessing public and private spaces created by COVID-19

The company says there are currently 10,000 or more MorphoWave units in operation across the world.

A new biometric payment application developed with MorphoWave scanners was recently announced by Arana Security.

