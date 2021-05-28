Ingram Micro unit to distribute Jumio selfie biometrics, KYC to channel partners

Jumio has reached a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro and its Emerging Business Group to market and deliver end-to-end biometric identity verification and remote know your customer (KYC) solutions to the giant IT supplier’s channel partners in the U.S. and Latin America.

Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group was created in 2020 to provide high-touch services, and specialized technologies to channel partners. The partnership gives those partners access to Jumio’s AI-powered technologies for biometric user verification, fraud detection and compliance with KYC and anti-money-laundering (AML), which deliver definitive yes or no answers within second to help companies improve their conversion rates, according to the announcement.

Jumio recently surpassed 1 million identity verifications per day with its selfie biometrics, and recently added liveness detection from iProov to its KYX Platform in April.

“We are thrilled that our alliance with Ingram Micro will help position Jumio to better meet the business needs of our channel partners and expand our reach, sales and technical enablement resources,” says Jumio Chief Revenue Officer Dean Hickman-Smith.

Partners contributed 56 percent more to Jumio’s revenue in 2020 than 2019, the company has reported.

“We’re pleased to play an increasingly important role within Jumio’s go-to-market strategy,” says Donald Scott, director of Vendor Management for the Emerging Business Group, Ingram Micro. “Together with our channel partners we are simplifying complex technologies and putting technology to work for businesses of all sizes.”

