CyberLink and ASUS partner on facial recognition for integrated edge solution

FaceMe facial recognition to be embedded in Tinker Board 2

CyberLink and ASUS have announced a new partnership focusing on the development of a facial recognition-powered integrated solution.

As part of the new collaboration, CyberLink’s FaceMe artificial intelligence (AI)-powered facial recognition engine will be embedded in the ASUS Tinker Board 2 single-board computer (SBC).

The resulting solution will provide biometric security capabilities for access control, visitor management, and contactless experience, among others.

The algorithms behind CyberLink’s FaceMe SDK (software development kit) are among the most precise in the industry, scoring in the top ten vendors globally for true acceptance rate (TAR) in a recent NIST test.

The platform is also optimized for ARM-based integrated circuits and Android, and can deliver both real-time face detection and extraction.

“Facial recognition is one of the most popular technologies powering an exponentially growing set of IoT [Internet of Things] solutions in a booming market,” explained CyberLink CEO Dr. Jau Huang.

“We are honored to partner with ASUS, a world leader in computer hardware for IoT, and provide solutions developers with FaceMe, one of the most accurate and flexible facial recognition SDK in the world,“ he added.

The ASUS IoT Tinker Board 2 is an ARM-based single-board computer supporting Android 10.

The SBC comes with a six-core Rockchip RK3399 system-on-a-chip (SoC) featuring the new 64-bit Armv8 architecture, as well as multi-core Mali-T860.

Tinker Board 2 also provides both wired and wireless connectivity and dual 4K screen output support, making it particularly suitable for deployment as a ready-to-use solution for digital signage, kiosks, point-of-sale (POS), and access control systems.

“ASUS IoT is thrilled to be collaborating with CyberLink, a world-leading AI facial-recognition technology company, by integrating solutions with Tinker Board 2, our powerful SBC that, compared with competing SBC products, offers significantly improved performance,” commented Kuowei Chao, general manager of the ASUS IoT business unit.

The partnership with ASUS comes amidst a successful first quarter for CyberLink, which in April reported revenues of NT$376.4 million (US$13.5 million).

More recently, the company partnered with medical technology solutions firm ACE Biotek on an integrated biometric solution for access control.

