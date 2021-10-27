SecuGen unveils touchless fingerprint biometrics reader Hamster Air

SecuGen has unveiled a new contactless fingerprint reader featuring its optical biometric technology.

Dubbed Hamster Air, the biometric scanner responds to the needs of a post-pandemic world and is designed for high-traffic, multiple-user environments where individuals prefer not to touch potentially risky surfaces.

“The Hamster Air is a breakthrough and a game-changer,” commented Jeff Brown, VP of Sales for SecuGen. “When the coronavirus pandemic hit, our partners began asking for touch-free alternatives to traditional fingerprint readers, so we swiftly developed what I believe to be a top-quality product.”

Hamster Air joins SecuGen’s portfolio of rugged fingerprint readers. Applications the scanner is suitable for include healthcare, retail, finance, telecommunications, and national ID programs, among others, according to the announcement.

“The Hamster Air was designed for easy integration with nearly any application including those already built to work with other SecuGen fingerprint products,” explained Dan Riley, SecuGen’s VP of Engineering.

According to the company, Hamster Air can recognize challenging and difficult fingerprints (dry, wet, scarred), and comes with a series of advanced features, including automatic finger detection, self-adjusting scanning, device authentication, and biometric template encryption.

“With the simultaneous release of U-AIR, the OEM version of Hamster Air, and software developer kits, we are proud to offer a full range of products that leverage this new touchless technology,” Riley added.

The Hamster Air is already available on SecuGen’s website. Its release comes months after the company was selected by Phoenix LTC to upgrade the biometric security of its automated medication management system.

Contactless fingerprinting is a notable biometrics industry trend at the moment, with a government-backed research council in South Africa among the latest to reveal touchless technologies.

