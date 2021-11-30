Infineon launches FIDO online authentication, biometric wearable solutions

Infineon has expanded its SECORA ID online authentication portfolio with new tools for securing digital identities with FIDO authentication and implementing biometric payments, among a series of new solutions.

The company is presenting its latest online authentication products at Trustech 2021.

The new SECORA ID with FIDO utilizes the open industry standard to easily secure digital identities against tampering and fraud. The online authentication solution is implemented on an EAL6+ security controller and a Java Card operating system, and supports the FIDO CTAP2 protocol for multifactor authentication via NFC, according to the announcement. Infineon sees SECORA ID with FIDO being offered to the consumer, enterprise, and digital government markets.

SECORA Connect enables convenient security for payment from wearables and Internet of Things devices with biometric authentication. The software turns wearables or IoT devices into digital wallets for payments, ticketing or other applications, and is based on an enhanced NFC Secure Element design, Infineon says.

SECORA Pay, which comes in S, X or W versions, is billed as supporting Java Card-based solutions for payment cards and innovative form factors.

The company is also unveiling SECORA Blockchain, a secure storage solution for private keys.

