Tracy integrates Iris ID’s fusion biometrics for time and attendance in complex workplaces

Iris biometrics from Iris ID have been selected for time and attendance applications by leading provider Tracy Inc., according to a company announcement.

The Michigan-based Tracy will deploy the IrisTime iT100 as its biometric capture solution for complex and demanding work environments in the government, university and manufacturing sectors. The iT100 platform gives Tracy customers a fusion of iris and facial recognition to enhance the accuracy of its biometric systems.

Tracy Sales Manager Scott Mowery lauds the iT100’s fast, accurate and reliable performance and ability to eliminate ‘buddy punching’ fraud. Tracy has previously deployed other biometric devices and found them less accurate, particularly for employees wearing protective equipment like gloves, masks and goggles.

“We haven’t had any failed authentications using the Iris ID biometric platform,” Mowery says. “The technology’s accuracy, speed and ability to eliminate the need for employees carrying plastic credentials is a real plus. If anybody was asking for a biometric time and attendance solution, this is the way I would steer them. The other options are not as robust or reliable.”

Mowery says the iT100 is well-suited for biometrics adoption by organizations ranging from enterprises to smaller entities without in-house IT departments. The iT100 performs one-to-many authentication of up to 10,000 employees in less than a second from two feet away, runs on the Android platform and includes a standard app that the company says meets the needs of many organizations.

“The iT100 eliminates costs associated with administering and managing punch, barcode, magnetic swipe or proximity cards and PINs,” Iris ID Director of Sales for Workforce Management Kurt Wherley states. “IrisTime is the time clock for the modern workforce.”

The IrisTime iT100 was also integrated into the employee time and attendance portfolio of Manusonic earlier this year.

