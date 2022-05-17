Meme to mime: Google and others launching face biometrics as computer code

Google and Domino’s Pizza are both pushing a new accessibility feature – involving face biometrics — as something mainstream computer users will like.

(Apple could be considering a similar move, but that is secondhand rumor, and MasterCard has a “pay by smile” in Brazil.)

Google has announced Look and Talk for the Nest Hub Max. It is a facial recognition application that can be used to get the attention of Google’s Home app.

Users within five feet (your mileage may vary) can look at their Hub Max screen to prepare it to take a command. No catchphrase wake word, according to reporting by 9To5Google.

The server-side face detection app can be turned on in the Home app, the publication says, under Recognition & Sharing. Once activated, the Hub Max will notice someone looking its way and wait for instructions.

Meanwhile, Domino’s is marketing its so-called mind-ordering mobile app. It is less a mental exercise than it is a co-branding effort reminiscent of the early days of gamification and mobile hardware.

The software (with a phone’s camera) has both facial recognition and eye-tracking algorithms, enabling customers to order their pizza meal by moving their head and facial features.

The feature is available to customers who have set up a profile with Domino’s and have saved an “Easy Order,” indicating that the entire menu either is not available for the feature or that people can only do so many commands with their face.

The campaign is tied into the TV show Stranger Things in which a main character exhibits powerful psycho-kinetic abilities and everyone enjoys a pizza as close to weekly as possible.

