FaceCheck launches API to bring face biometrics web searches to developers

Indonesia-based biometrics firm FaceCheck has launched an application programming interface (API) for reverse image facial recognition search.

According to a company announcement, FaceCheck’s algorithms can accurately identify faces from images and video, even when images are low-quality or contain visual obstructions like hats, beards, masks, or sunglasses.

The company also said that via the new API, developers will be able to integrate FaceCheck’s search-by-face capabilities into their applications, portals, and websites to provide businesses with several face biometric services.

These include the ability to search for people using photos on social media (via FaceCheck’s own database), news and video websites, and blogs, but also for law enforcement to identify criminals, registered offenders, and catfishing and fraudulent profiles.

The announcement of the FaceCheck API follows the launch of FaceCheck’s search-by-face official website, which enables users to test its services.

“The launch of our API marks a major milestone for FaceCheck. We can now offer our facial search technology to many developers,” comments FaceCheck Spokesperson, Lee Chong.

Called RESTful, the company’s API uses the OpenAPI specification, allowing programming languages such as Python, Java, Javascript, C#, C++, Swift, and all others to be used to run search-by-face queries.

As a result, the company says the API is easy to use, with minimal code required to get started and enables developers to create a free account and run facial search queries within minutes.

“It will enable developers to tap into our powerful facial recognition technology and use it to build innovative new applications in the open-source intelligence (OSINT) space,” Chong adds. “We believe this will open a new world of possibilities for how our facial recognition technology can be used.”

FaceCheck is charging developers in bitcoin for credits that can be used on API calls. Each search is pegged to US$0.30.

Article Topics

API | biometric identification | biometric matching | biometrics | face biometrics | FaceCheck | facial recognition | research and development