Yole report predicts $11B consumer biometrics market by 2027 with boost from new sensors

Biometrics big break-out from high-security applications in fields like law enforcement and border control to consumer electronics will be boosted by short-wave infrared (SWIR) imaging and optical thin-film transistor technologies, according to a new market report.

The global market for consumer biometrics will reach $11 billion by 2027, the ‘Biometrics for Consumer 2022’ report from Yole Group says, with new sensor technologies as a major driver of growth.

SWIR is expected to be implemented in under-display facial recognition for mobile devices, while some devices will adopt optical TFT sensing to make fingerprint biometrics work across their full screen area.

TFT fingerprint scanners are made by Suprema ID and others.

Among the leaders in TFT fingerprint technology identified by Yole is Touch Biometrix, the CEO of which, Mike Cowin, told Biometric Update in an interview earlier this year shared the company’s plans for launching its line of biometric sensors.

Idemia Manager of Partnership for Road Safety Bob Fee commented on LinkedIn that “Touch Biometric (sic) definitely has the most advanced TFT fingerprint sensor on the market.”

Apple was granted a patent for SWIR imaging through the display of a device earlier this year.

The Yole report breaks down the market by face, fingerprint, voice and iris biometrics, and looks at the revenues and trends in secure storage technologies. The consumer electronics explored include smartphones, laptops and tablets, smart home devices, smart cards and USB dongles.

