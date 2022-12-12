DXC signs on to develop digital ID services for Danish govt

The Danish government has signed a new contract with U.S.-based IT services firm DXC Technology to further develop digital ID services in the country. The company reportedly has worked with the government for five decades.

Under the 6-year to 8-year agreement, DXC will develop and manage the country’s civil registration system, including the creation of digital apps and automation processes. It was awarded as a European Union public tender, but details of the contract were not released by DXC.

The registration system enables 40,000 citizens to make digital transactions. It is part of the Danish government’s Ministry of the Interior and Housing and assigns citizens a unique identification number with which to access several public services.

The system, which holds legal, criminal, tax and health records, links multiple other government identity registrations. DXC says the government shares the information with more than 2,000 banks, insurers and other private organizations to provide access to other services.

DXC says that under the contract, its data center will manage end-to-end service delivery and ensure centralized digital ID records are correctly collected and securely stored.

“Denmark’s civil registration system is an essential part of the country’s operational and societal services, enabling it to be one of the most digitalized countries in the world,” comments Birgitte Svejstrup Eriksen, managing director of DXC Denmark.

“By harnessing the power of a centralized national data management system, Danish government agencies can make more informed policy decisions and support key public sector organizations in delivering better services for citizens using real-time, accurate public records,” says Svejstrup Eriksen.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract and are proud to continue our role as a trusted partner to the Danish government.”

The agreement comes months after Denmark ranked first in the International Institute for Management Development World Digital Competitiveness Ranking report.

Article Topics

civil registry | Denmark | digital ID | DXC Technology | government purchasing | identity management