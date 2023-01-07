Fingerprint biometrics mature for government use, mobile phone sensors and newborns

Fingerprint biometrics and innovations in national identity systems are common themes in many of the week’s most-read stories on Biometric Update. On the government front, NADRA is using multi-finger biometrics, South Korea is adopting blockchain, and Cameroon is dealing with issuance difficulties. Elsewhere Precise, Isorg and Fingerprint Cards are making moves in the mobile fingerprint biometrics market, and research on infant fingerprinting shows accuracy gains.

Top biometrics news of the week

NADRA has upgraded the system used in Pakistan for biometric SIM registration to enroll multiple fingerprints from each person in order to improve matching accuracy. The exercise appears to be reducing the number of illegal SIMs in use, with overall subscriber numbers dropping. Biometrics are also being credited with helping to reduce the number of fraudulent ID cards that are being issued.

Indonesia is getting $250 million from the World Bank to strengthen its civil registry and enable access to public and private sector services through biometrics. A report from the Bank identifies five areas for improvement in the country’s digital identity system, which has high coverage, but has yet to make services widely available online.

South Korea has begun using blockchain for its national digital ID system, and is expanding its scope ahead of a 2024 deadline for full functionality. Interior Ministry official Beom Soo Park tells Biometric Update in an interview that the system is based on a physical card issued after in-person identification, explains the status of its legal backing, and describes the advantages of using a distributed ledger.

Another widely-read selection from among our 2022-capping features delves into the issuance problems plaguing Cameroon’s national ID card system. Cameroonians detail their experiences and the real-life impacts of being kept waiting for the biometric ID, yet the chairman of the country’s elections committee tells Biometric Update that numerous cards go unclaimed.

The Canadian province of Newfoundland is looking to quickly advance to a pilot of government-backed digital ID, while Ontario appears to have abandoned its digital identity program. Newfoundland and Labrador’s government is looking for funding and meeting with the federal government, as well as the provincial privacy commissioner.

Clinical trials of technology developed to capture and match infant fingerprint biometrics suggest that high-resolution, contactless imaging holds the potential to confirm the identity of newborn babies. The study of nearly 500 children in Mexico indicated a TAR of 96 percent at 0.1 percent false acceptance rate for children enrolled at four days of age or older.

Precise Biometrics has licensed technology to Isorg to support the latter’s entry into the commercial market for sensors in mobile devices. The deal generates over a million dollars for Precise. Fingerprint Cards, meanwhile, has booked a volume order for its under-display fingerprint biometric solution from a large Asian smartphone-maker.

In voice technology, an AI researcher has built a service that will allow consumers to use a chatbot with their own voice to represent them in phone calls with businesses they have accounts with, Vice reports. Do Not Pay Founder Joshua Browder demonstrated his commercial deepfake service in a call with his bank he posted to Twitter.

Socure has cut its staff ranks by over 100 employees, half a year after laying off more than 10 percent its staff. The company is navigating the effects of slowdowns in key market verticals like fintech, gaming and crypto, but says its overall position remains strong.

FaceTec is the latest technology provider to be drawn into a biometric data privacy lawsuit in Illinois, with users of a dating application among its identity verification customers alleging that FaceTec has informed consent obligations it is liable for failing to meet. Yoti is seeking to have its BIPA case heard in federal, rather than state court.

Dr. Christoph Busch tells Biometric Update in another interview that technical standards for biometrics are advancing, particularly in presentation attack detection and facial image quality, despite a smaller standardization community than in some other fields. Busch discusses how people members of the community can contribute to standards development and the relationship between standards and testing laboratories.

CAF CEO Darryl Green tell Biometric Update that the company’s recent round of executive appointments is part of a carefully designed international expansion plan. Green also talks about the challenges and opportunity in biometric identity verification for sports gambling in Brazil.

