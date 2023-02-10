FB pixel

TrinamiX under-display face biometrics to debut at MWC

| Alessandro Mascellino
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics
TrinamiX under-display face biometrics to debut at MWC
 

Face authentication software maker trinamiX says it will showcase under-display sensing at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event, which will take place in Barcelona between February 27 and March 2.

The company, a German subsidiary of chemical giant BASF, says it will be the first live demonstration of its product.

The sensor is designed for future, notchless phones. Developed with chipmaker STMicroelectronics and vehicle aftermarket firm Continental, the authentication sensor can be integrated beneath a phone’s display.

TrinamiX also says that MWC conferencegoers will be able to test firsthand the company’s presentation attack detection (PAD) capabilities by wearing three-dimensional masks.

STMicroelectronics will use the event to show practical integration of trinamiX’s face authentication with consumer electronics.

TrinamiX‘s under-display biometrics reportedly can provide personal health and fitness insights as well. The sensor will use near-infrared spectroscopy in phones and watches to measure physical conditions.

It is the first time, according to trinamiX, that it has mounted a functional prototype of this miniaturized spectrometer inside a phone-like environment.

Other companies reportedly working on under-display biometric technologies include Apple, Fingerprint Cards, and Samsung.

TrinamiX also says it has been working with Continental to apply its face biometrics software to the automotive industry, integrating it into Continental’s in-cabin driver display.

The driver ID display is designed to securely start a vehicle and authorize payments.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

The ID16.9 Podcast

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics