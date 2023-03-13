Idemia I&S claims largest-ever law enforcement contract with Florida MBIS extension

A long-standing agreement between Idemia Identity and Security North America and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been extended to provide police with biometric search capabilities for the fingerprint, latent fingerprint, palm print, latent palm print, and face modalities.

The company has worked with the Department for 20 years, and says the contract extension represents the largest law enforcement contract it has ever held.

Idemia I&S’s multi-biometric identification system (MBIS) gives Florida law enforcement an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) with image enhancement and filtering tools along with verification and comparison features, according to the announcement. The software is delivered as a flexible, cloud-based service. It supports case-to-case link information to aid detective efficiency.

“Idemia has over 40 years’ experience working alongside the world’s leading law enforcement agencies, including over 20 years with FDLE. We’re honored to have the opportunity to continue our partnership and further their goals to keep their communities safe,” says Casey Mayfield, SVP of Justice and Public Safety, Idemia Identity and Security North America.

The company also recently unveiled a series of contract wins with states for biometric background check services.

Idemia also notes the accuracy of its facial recognition, as shown by NIST testing.

