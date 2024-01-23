FB pixel

DHS S&T reveals liveness detection track details for remote ID validation assessment

Chris Burt
The Science & Technology Directorate at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is expanding its evaluation of software for remote identity validation to presentation attack detection and spoof prevention.

Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD) Track 3 assesses the ability of selfie biometrics systems to tell legitimate users from attempts at impersonation.

Track 1 of RIVTD deals with identity document authentication, and Track 2 evaluates the capability to match a selfie to the image included on the document. The third track, assessing liveness and PAD technologies, was revealed in the initial announcement, but remained closed while the first two assessments were completed.

The RIVTD program as a whole is intended to assess and support the development of remote identity validation technologies that are secure, accurate, easy to use and resistant to identity fraud.

“The emergence of new, powerful, widely accessible technologies underscores the importance of facilitating the development and evaluation of tools to combat fraud,” says S&T Senior Engineering Advisor for Identity Technologies Arun Vemury. He also says the response from stakeholders has been robust.

“As remote ID validation technologies become more prevalent, liveness/presentation attack detection of bad actors or impersonators will be a critical component of remote, self-enrollment of an individual’s digital identity,” says TSA Identity Capability Manager Jason Lim.

DHS S&T is holding an informational webinar for those interested in participating in RIVTD Track 3 on January 30. The deadline for applications to participate are due by the end of February 29, 2024.

