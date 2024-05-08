Biometric liveness detection platform launched by Kairos, as Brivas gets NOA for patent

Florida-based face biometrics developer Kairos has emerged from a quiet period with an identity verification platform featuring unbiased AI, selfie biometrics, liveness detection and ID document checks, according to a company announcement.

The company’s Instant Identity Verification Platform provides a bundle of algorithms that can be implemented together or separately for a variety of use cases, from KYC to bot detection. Kairos emphasizes its focus on diversity and inclusion during software development as a means of making digital identity verification available to everyone, and the unbanked in particular.

“Our platform stands out not only for its technological excellence but also for its cost-effectiveness. We are proud to offer a solution that is more affordable than any other on the market, without compromising on quality or performance. This competitive edge is crucial for businesses seeking to enhance their verification processes while managing costs effectively,” comments Al Esmail, COO of Kairos.

The company has not made any public announcements since the return of Co-founder Brian Brackeen in 2021, following a messy leadership dispute.

Brivas has received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an active biometric liveness detection patent based on user gestures and flashes of color.

CEO Beau Parry says patent US patent application 17/571358 creates “one of the most comprehensive IP portfolios for active liveness detection in a variety of instances.”

The latest patent application for a “Method and apparatus for authentication of a user to a server using relative movement” is the latest continuation in a family of patents by the same name held by Brivas. It is the eights in the patent family, the seventh of which was granted at the beginning of 2022.

