Anonybit launching next generation decentralized biometrics cloud

Anonybit, a decentralized authentication developer, has announced the launch of its next generation decentralized biometrics cloud, enabling greater scalability, more flexible deployment options, and support for 1:1 and 1:N biometric matching.

The biometrics cloud has already been deployed as the backend to the identity verification service provided by the company’s Latin America-based partner, Ado Technologies, a banking group with 14 million retail customers.

Anonybit’s patent-pending decentralized biometrics cloud uses multi-party computation and zero-knowledge proofs to store and manage biometric data. The system converts biometric data into anonymized bits and stores them in a multi-party cloud they are matched within.

Anonybit supports third party algorithms and multiple modalities. It can also perform 1:1 and 1:N matching in one single architecture, allowing entities to prevent duplicate, synthetic, and blocked identities from registration in all channels.

“With flexible deployment options, we are able to seamlessly integrate the Anonybit backend into our existing workflows, and expand into different use cases over time, providing a consistent and secure user experience,” says Doron Abrahamson, general manager of Ado Technologies.

Anonybit was the recipient of the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, as well as a number of other recognitions, including from Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas and Women in Payments Unicorn Challenge.

At the end of 2023, Anonybit raised $3 million in funding to accelerate the delivery of its offerings.

Article Topics

Anonybit | biometrics | data protection | decentralized biometrics