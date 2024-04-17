Brits warned to prepare for EES as criticism pile up

British tourists traveling to Europe are being warned to prepare themselves for the upcoming Entry/Exit System (EES) which is expected to be implemented across all countries in the Schengen Area in October.

EES was introduced to help identify terrorists, criminals, suspects, and victims of crime by providing a centralized database and enhance cooperation on border management among European Union members. By summer 2025, the bloc also plans to set up the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

The new travel system, which requires registering facial and fingerprint biometrics, has already received criticism over potential delays at border crossing for British travelers. The EES could also create burdens for long-term immigrants and travelers planning extended stays within the EU.

Foreign students will have to provide biometrics when arriving at school and returning home, while families immigrating together will need to provide biometric data for every member when entering or exiting the EU. Digital nomads and remote workers in EU countries could also be discouraged from taking residence by the new processes, Chronicle Live reports.

Some legal experts have also questioned whether introducing the EES will devalue the EU’s “moral authority” in digital governance. The bloc has taken a global lead in championing biometric data rights, including a ban on certain uses of facial recognition technologies brought by the AI Act. The EES, however, seems to value efficiency over rights, writes Elizabeth Renieris, a fellow at the Canadian think tank Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI).

“(D)espite press releases emphasizing ‘fundamental rights,’ a deep dive into the EES documentation reveals only a superficial engagement regarding the fundamental rights of those who are impacted beyond the privacy and security of their data,” says Renieris.

EES will cover a total of 29 countries, including popular tourist destinations such as Italy, Greece and France but excluding Ireland and Cyprus. Non-EU travelers will be expected to hand over personal information and biometric data, including fingerprint and facial images, during first registration. During subsequent visits within three years, only one type of biometrics will be required which will be facial biometrics. The registration is only valid for three years but each visit triggers another three years of validity. Third-country nationals, including British citizens, are currently allowed to stay for 90 days within the Schengen area.

The 40 million euros-worth (US$42.5 million) contract for the underlying software behind EES was awarded to a consortium including IBM, Atos Belgium NV and Leonardo S.p.a. Supplying the facial recognition technology are Idemia and Sopra Steria for an estimated price tag of 300 million euros ($319.2 million), according to CIGI.

