C-suite leaders take the helm at Aware, Synaptics and Sift

Several key job changes have recently been made in the fields of biometrics, fraud prevention, and cybersecurity, including at Aware, Trulioo, a Dutch government agency, Synaptics, Sift and Saviynt.

Aware welcomes Heidi Hunter as chief product officer

Heidi Hunter has been appointed as the chief product officer at Aware, marking an exciting new chapter for the company. With a background in biometrics and machine learning, Hunter aims to bring a wealth of experience to her new role.

Hunter mentions that Aware’s solution is backed by more than 30 years’ experience in developing facial, liveness, voice, iris, and fingerprint biometric technologies. She previously held the role of chief product officer at IDology for 12 years.

Trulioo appoints David Liu as senior vice president of fraud & risk

Trulioo has named David Liu as senior vice president of fraud and risk. Liu’s experience in fraud mitigation, particularly during his tenure at American Express, makes him suited to lead Trulioo’s efforts in combating digital fraud and enhancing security measures for clients worldwide, the company notes.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to Trulioo, where his extensive background in applying cutting-edge technology to combat digital fraud will play a pivotal role in advancing our strategic objectives,” says Hal Lonas, Trulioo’s chief technology officer.

“David’s insights and expertise in fraud and risk, particularly in automated fraud resolution and merchant data exchange, will be invaluable in delivering enhanced services to our global clientele.”

The company says Liu will drive best practices to help Trulioo customers navigate the landscape of digital risk and AI-generated threats.

EAB CEO joins RvIG as R&D advisor

The CEO of the European Association of Biometrics (EAB), Dinusha Frings, has taken on an additional role as R&D advisor at the Rijksdienst voor Identiteitsgegevens (RvIG), the national office for identity data of the ministry of interior in the Netherlands. This move reflects Frings’ commitment to advancing biometric and identity technologies on a broader scale.

In a LinkedIn post, Frings says: “I will continue to support the biometrics and digital identity community as CEO of EAB. Over the past years, I have been able to expand the team and we’ve put a lot of effort in processes and structure” that will keep the organization going without her “constant supervision.”

Synaptics appoints Ken Rizvi as SVP and CFO

Synaptics Incorporated has announced the appointment of Ken Rizvi as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Rizvi’s background in semiconductor finance and leadership roles positions him well to contribute to Synaptics’ growth and strategic objectives in IoT connectivity and processor solutions.

Rizvi will report to Michael Hurlston, Synaptics president and CEO, and will be responsible for the company’s global finance function including accounting, corporate development and investor relations.

“I am pleased to have Ken join Synaptics at this stage in our journey as we continue to drive towards becoming a leading provider of IoT connectivity and processor solutions. Ken is a seasoned finance leader with vast and varied experience set in the semiconductor industry, leading high-performance teams and driving operational excellence,” Hurston expresses.

Sift welcomes Steve Love as CFO for market expansion

Steve Love has joined Sift, an AI-powered fraud prevention platform, as chief financial officer. With experience in financial leadership at high-growth SaaS companies, the company notes that Love’s appointment aligns with its goals for accelerating growth and expanding market presence.

Love was most recently CFO at digital insights platform Heap, and was previously CFO at cloud communications provider Dialpad, as well as real estate investment platform Juniper Square, Mblox (acquired by Stitch), Evolv (acquired by Cornerstone on Demand). Prior to that, he was a financial executive at public companies Informatica and Portal Software.

“Sift has incredible technology, a diverse and large customer base, and clear industry recognition – all factors that made my decision to join Sift an easy one,” says Love. “The company is approaching an exciting inflection point as it continues growing its market share, and has a bright future ahead.”

Former Gartner analyst joins Saviynt as senior VP of strategy

Henrique Teixeira, a veteran in identity security and cybersecurity, has been appointed as senior vice president of strategy at Saviynt. With a focus on setting Saviynt’s future direction and advancing its identity and access management solutions, Teixeira will focus on messaging, defining and leading research, advisory and thought leadership, as well as supporting Saviynt’s Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) development.

Speaking on the new appointment, Sachin Nayyar, CEO of Saviynt, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Henrique as Saviynt’s new Senior Vice President of Strategy.

