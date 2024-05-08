Fingerprint Cards: quarterlies, annuals, regulatory actions

May 8, 2024 – Fingerprint Cards says its financial results are trending the right way, particularly in PC biometrics, where the company reports 80 percent year-over-year growth.

The company booked revenues of 146.4 million Swedish kronor (approximately US$13.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to SEK 117 million ($10.7 million) in the first quarter of last year. EBITDA loss narrowed from SEK 60.2 million in Q1 2023 to SEK 50.5 million ($4.6 million).

With its money-losing operations in mobile winding down and expectations of more revenue from its intellectual property, Fingerprint Cards says it is progressing through its transformation plans.

