MFA providers announce new platforms, contracts, partnerships

Several MFA providers have announced new products and partnerships. Token is launching its next gen biometric Token Ring. Innovations Solutions Canada has awarded a contract to Cyphercor for MFA, while Hawcx is launching its passwordless authentication platform. Duo announced it now integrates with Entra ID external authentication methods.

Token next gen MFA Token Ring with fingerprint biometrics

Wearable biometrics manufacturer Token has announced its next-generation MFA Token Ring with biometric BioTouch Secure to fight ransomware. The ring has a 508 DPI capacitive fingerprint sensor and a large capacity secure element. It uses capacitive-touch and has NFC and bluetooth capabilities.

The release cites data from Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) that finds 90 percent of cyberattacks start with a phishing email, showing that user vulnerabilities are the top risk factor in cyberattacks. Moreover, tools like Ransomware-as-a-Service and Fraud GPT are making cyberattacks more accessible to conduct, and Large Language Models help improve the language used in their attacks.

Token Ring prevents phishing and ransomware attacks, can be implemented easily and integrates with all IAM, SSO and PAM software available. Top U.S. financial institutions, consulting firms, and healthcare providers are using proof-of-concept rings that use Token.

The Token Ring is expected to be available in late Q2. It will be demoed at RSAC 2024 in the Token Booth, NXT-1 in the Next-Stage Expo.

Canadian govt awards contract to Cyphercor

MFA provider Cyphercor was awarded a contract through the Innovative Solutions Canada program for its LoginTC Ubiquitous Zero-trust MFA, an announcement says. The contract will enable Shared Services Canada to test the MFA through its ICELab.

Cyphercor adheres to ISO-27001 standards and holds several patents in authentication. It has customers in over 65 countries around the world. Its MFA can be used in both legacy and modern infrastructure and can be managed in a centralized place.

Hawcx launches passwordless authentication platform, appoints CPO

Passwordless authentication provider Hawcx has announced the launch of its authentication platform.

As many as 81 percent of data breaches are caused by weak or stolen passwords, the release states, and 65 percent of users admit to password reuse across different accounts.

The platform agnostic passwordless platform is followed by the appointment of Lakshmi Sharma as its new CPO. Sharma has served in leadership at Fastly, Google, Cisco, and Target, before this new role.

Duo integrates with Entra ID external authentication methods

Access management provider Cisco Duo has announced it is partnering with Microsoft to co-develop Microsoft Entra ID External Authentication Methods, which will be available in Public Preview May 2024, according to a blog post.

External authentication methods allow for integration with Duo’s suite of offerings. Duo is now a fully integrated MFA and advanced identity security provider for Microsoft Entra ID. Duo works across Microsoft and non-Microsoft workflows, allowing for customers to consolidate identity security and MFA while reducing friction for end users.

The external authentication methods from Entra ID will allow managed service provider partners to support third-party MFA. Customers can now use Duo for access requests to and within Microsoft Partner Center.

