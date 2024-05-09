QIAGEN, FBI partner to enhance forensic DNA analysis

Human identification and forensics solutions provider QIAGEN has entered a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The objective of this collaboration is to develop a new test for QIAGEN’s QIAcuity digital PCR devices, with the aim of enhancing forensic analysis by improving the quantification of DNA in human samples.

The focus of the partnership is to create a digital PCR (dPCR) assay capable of quantifying nuclear and mitochondrial DNA concentrations simultaneously, along with male DNA, while also including indicators for degradation and inhibition. According to the company, the technology is particularly vital in forensic science, where samples often contain minimal amounts of DNA, which can be further compromised by various factors such as age or environmental conditions like soil.

Richard Price, vice president and head of the HID and forensics business at QIAGEN, emphasizes the significance of better DNA quantification in forensic science.

“Better DNA quantification will allow the FBI’s scientists and the forensic community to analyze a broader range of evidence more quickly, accurately and reliably, even from challenging samples,” he adds.

“This advance in forensic science proves the relevance of dPCR in enhancing the reliability and impact of forensic evidence in convicting the guilty and exonerating the innocent.”

CRADAs facilitate collaborative research by sharing resources and expertise, aligning with the FBI’s mission to advance forensic science. Eric Pokorak, Assistant Director of the FBI laboratory division, expresses enthusiasm about the potential benefits of this novel digital PCR assay, not only for the FBI but also for other forensic laboratories.

“The FBI conducts research to develop new capabilities that advance forensic science. This novel digital PCR assay could benefit the FBI and other forensic laboratories. We are excited to collaborate with QIAGEN to evaluate the potential of this capability in forensic casework,” Pokorak notes.

QIAGEN’s QIAcuity platform utilizes nanoplates to distribute a sample across numerous partitions and simultaneously read the reaction in each one to quantify genetic traces.

The QIAcuity systems are available in one, four, and eight-plate versions, with the aim of streamlining the workflow by integrating partitioning, thermocycling, and imaging into one process, reducing processing times.

