HyperVerge only selfie biometrics provider to meet all RIVTD Track 2 benchmarks

HyperVerge has unmasked itself as the only one among 16 participating biometrics providers to meet all of the benchmarks in the recent assessment of selfie identity verification technologies by an American government agency.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science & Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) shared the results of the latest portion of its Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD) assessment earlier this month.

There were 16 entrants to RIVTD Track 2, but only 10 of those showed viable performance in all aspects of the test. Two others were close. The assessment covered template acquisition for both ID documents and selfie biometrics, as well as FMR and FNMR for face biometrics matching.

The first track in the RIVTD dealt with ID document authentication, and the upcoming track 3 will assess biometric presentation attack detection.

HyperVerge, labeled as MTDS6 in the assessment, met the expected thresholds for each step, along with an error rate below 1 percent. It was one of seven companies to perform selfie template extractions without any errors and one of six generating templates from ID documents at a 1 percent error rate or lower. While MTDS5 and MTDS10 had FNMRs of 0 percent, HyperVerge was one of seven others with FNMR below 1 percent.

“Achieving top performance in both NIST and DHS RIVTD is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in facial recognition technology,” says Vignesh Krishnakumar, co-founder and CTO of HyperVerge. “Our advanced algorithms not only ensure accuracy but also enhance security in identity verification processes, setting a new standard for the industry.”

HyperVerge also notes its performance in recent 1:1 and 1:N facial recognition evaluations by NIST.

