Decentralized ID firm Gataca launches age verification for adult entertainment platforms

Decentralized digital identity company Gataca has launched a new age verification product targeted at the adult entertainment industry. Gataca Vouch is designed to allow users to prove they are of legal age without revealing their personal information by relying on ID wallets and verifiable credentials.

The Madrid-headquartered firm is pitching itself as a privacy-first company and is on a mission to spread the self-sovereign identity (SSI) gospel in Europe. The company is involved in the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet pilots, offering decentralized digital ID and verifiable credentials for higher education credentials in Spain.

Gattaca argues that its solution beats existing methods of digital age verification on privacy: Federated identity systems like those from Google or Facebook store user information while submitting digital versions of government-issued identification shares even more information. Facial age estimation technology, which requires biometric analysis of users’ faces, also raises privacy questions and could be prone to errors, the company says.

With identity provider (IdP) solution Gataca Vouch, users can prove they are of legal age by scanning a QR code and sharing a verifiable credential from the Gataca Wallet. The method leaves the user anonymous and doesn’t share personal information, not even their exact age.

Aside from adult sites, Gataca is targeting dating, gaming, social media, and age-restricted e-commerce.

“By addressing the critical area of age verification, often plagued by data oversharing, we continue to maximize privacy while also providing crucial protection for minors,” said Irene Hernandez, CEO of Gataca.

Last year in December, Gataka raised 1.3 million euros (US$1.4 million) in strategic investment from Signature Venture, according to EU Startups magazine.

