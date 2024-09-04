TrustGrid selected to provide decentralized digital identity to US Air Force

TrustGrid has won a contract with the United States Department of the Air Force (DAF) to deliver a decentralized digital identity system that prioritizes self-sovereign identity (SSI) and secure communications. The digital ID system empowers users to control their identity information without depending on a centralized authority.

The primary goal of this digital identity system is to tackle the Air Force’s specific challenges, including the necessity for self-sovereign identity in establishing secure digital environments for teams engaged in disaster relief and overseas missions, the company says.

“As the need for self-sovereign digital ecosystems becomes critical for accessibility, privacy, and security, we are honored with the opportunity to collaborate with DAF to protect the men and women who are serving our country,” says Santosh Devaraj, chief executive officer and founder of TrustGrid.

The agreement has been formalized through an AFWERX Direct-to-Phase II (D2P2) contract, which is a part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. D2P2 contracts enable companies to bypass the initial Phase 1 stage of the SBIR program.

AFWERX has optimized the SBIR/STTR process to accelerate timelines and reduce administrative burdens. This facilitates collaboration for small businesses and startups with the DAF, allowing them to contribute to national defense projects.

“There is a much-needed paradigm shift happening in the way both private and public sectors operate within the digital ecosystem following years of mass cyber and identity crimes. With TrustGrid’s decentralized solution already at work globally, we provide the leading-edge solution to support the Air Force in achieving their initiatives,” Devaraj adds.

TrustGrid recently appointed Brett Kelsey as chief operating officer.

decentralized ID | digital identity | government purchasing | self-sovereign identity | TrustGrid | U.S. Air Force