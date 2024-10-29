Ernst & Young acquires Dignari and its US govt contracts

A release from the global financial giant says that in acquiring Dignari, a woman-owned consulting firm focused on digital identity and access management (IAM), Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) affirms its commitment to providing services for U.S. government and homeland security operations.

“We are excited about welcoming the world-class Dignari team to the EY Government & Public Sector practice,” says EY Americas Government and Public Sector Leader Doree Keating. “We believe that blending EY US’s commitment to provide customers with mission-ready solutions and Dignari’s IAM capabilities in the homeland security space will offer a highly differentiated value proposition for our government clients.”

Founded in 2013, DC-based Dignari has inked lucrative deals with the TSA, the DHS and other major U.S. government agencies. It uses data science to prototype, develop and implement emerging digital ID and access management technologies in the security sector.

“For over a decade, Dignari has made a significant impact on furthering the federal government’s security mission with modern technologies,” says Dignari CEO Gena Alexa. “These efforts can be scaled across local and state governments as well – and when combined with the power of the EY network will strengthen outcomes for both the public sector and the people it serves.”

Furthermore, the company says, there are potential use cases in commercial enterprises such as financial services and airport biometrics, making the acquisition a win for both the public and private sectors.

Earlier this month, Dignari hired new VP of Innovation Timothy Brown, whose previous digital identity experience includes time at Idemia and Prove. Brown is also former vice chair of the FIDO Alliance Identity Verification Working Group, and holds multiple patents in authentication, biometric liveness detection and identity acquisition.

biometrics | digital identity | Dignari | EY | identity access management (IAM) | U.S. Government