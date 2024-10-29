FB pixel

Ernst & Young acquires Dignari and its US govt contracts

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Trade Notes
Ernst & Young acquires Dignari and its US govt contracts
 

A release from the global financial giant says that in acquiring Dignari, a woman-owned consulting firm focused on digital identity and access management (IAM), Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) affirms its commitment to providing services for U.S. government and homeland security operations.

“We are excited about welcoming the world-class Dignari team to the EY Government & Public Sector practice,” says EY Americas Government and Public Sector Leader Doree Keating. “We believe that blending EY US’s commitment to provide customers with mission-ready solutions and Dignari’s IAM capabilities in the homeland security space will offer a highly differentiated value proposition for our government clients.”

Founded in 2013, DC-based Dignari has inked lucrative deals with the TSA, the DHS and other major U.S. government agencies. It uses data science to prototype, develop and implement emerging digital ID and access management technologies in the security sector.

“For over a decade, Dignari has made a significant impact on furthering the federal government’s security mission with modern technologies,” says Dignari CEO Gena Alexa. “These efforts can be scaled across local and state governments as well – and when combined with the power of the EY network will strengthen outcomes for both the public sector and the people it serves.”

Furthermore, the company says, there are potential use cases in commercial enterprises such as financial services and airport biometrics, making the acquisition a win for both the public and private sectors.

Earlier this month, Dignari hired new VP of Innovation Timothy Brown, whose previous digital identity experience includes time at Idemia and Prove. Brown is also former vice chair of the FIDO Alliance Identity Verification Working Group, and holds multiple patents in authentication, biometric liveness detection and identity acquisition.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

mDL verification moving from theoretical to practical questions

An opportunity is emerging for relying parties to onboard users more easily and securely through mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). But…

 

Deepfakes and synthetic IDs are already a problem; just wait for the next upgrade

Deepfake fraud has proven its potential to cost businesses millions of dollars. But the deepfake dread reverberating through tech circles…

 

Benin receives 2,050 biometric terminals from World Bank to boost civil registration

The government of Benin will see a boost in its civil registration efforts thanks to a donation of 2,050 mobile…

 

Retailers turn to facial recognition to curb $100B in losses amid ‘sweethearting’ surge

Retail theft is on the rise in the U.S., with losses topping an estimated $100 billion annually. In addition to…

 

New ACCS evaluation of Yoti age estimation shows shows further accuracy gain

Yoti has scored a compliance win for its facial age estimation (FAE) software. A blog from the age assurance and…

 

Idiap leads project on biometric template protection for aid distribution efficiency

The Biometrics Security and Privacy (BSP) group within the Idiap Research Institute will run a research project on the development…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events