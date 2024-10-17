FB pixel

Trua patent for dynamic trust credential updates data in real time to reduce gaps

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Trua patent for dynamic trust credential updates data in real time to reduce gaps
 

Trua, the digital identity verification firm that last year separated from parent company Endera, has been granted a new patent. A release from the Virginia-based firm says the patent covers a “method of creating dynamic trust profiles with a first-party, consumer-centric workflow, where an individual directly verifies and manages their own personal data during identity verification and screening.”

Trua CEO Raj Ananthanpillai says the patent “represents a revolutionary shift in screening – moving away from cumbersome, one-time, third-party background screening to an intelligent, dynamic trust verification system that adapts in real-time to evolving risk factors.”

The company contrasts this approach with traditional identity verification, which typically involves a single background check based on static information that one might find on an ID document like a driver’s license or passport. If data is only collected once and run against criminal databases and other datasets, it may change over time, leaving gaps in the verification.

Per the release, the firm’s “dynamic trust profiles” combine up-to-date biometric data, biographical information and “relevant data related to potential risk factors, such as financial history, criminal and civil background checks and other indicators of trustworthiness.” The profiles are updated continually in a real-time evaluation of risk factors that provides “more precise and reliable identity verification and screening.”

Trua also promises full transparency and increased user control over data. Users can “review and selectively share their verified trust profile and Trua score with evaluators such as employers or digital marketplaces.” Selective data sharing means minimal necessary data needs to be revealed.

“Our dynamic trust profiles help organizations save money by reducing compliance and regulatory risks and decreasing the chances of lawsuits,” Ananthanpillai says. “By reshaping how trust is built, verified and shared, Trua’s patented approach makes identity verifications and screenings more transparent and efficient. This not only strengthens protection against fraud and identity issues but also boosts overall operational efficiency.”

This is the sixth patent for Trua since it sprouted off from Endera in May 2023.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

‘We need more Orbs. Lots more Orbs’: Worldcoin rebrands as World in massive push

Worldcoin is now World, and it is absolutely determined to put its biometric-scanning Orbs everywhere: this is the key message…

 

Toppan Gravity to acquire HID’s Citizen Identity business: insider

Hong Kong-headquartered Toppan Gravity has reached a deal to acquire Texas-based HID’s Citizen Identity division from Swedish access control giant…

 

Paravision inks deepfake deal with security partner, hits FRT deployment milestone

Paravision is taking its deepfake detection technology to the next level, with the announcement of a “major new contract with…

 

Transactions with iProov’s biometric platform spike by over 60% in a year

Transactions completed with iProov’s face biometrics and related technologies has surged by 63 percent in the 12 months between August…

 

Biometrics take center stage in daily life but privacy concerns loom: report

A new report reveals that biometric technology is becoming increasingly common in everyday life, with more than half of users…

 

Uganda to receive 5,665 biometric kits for mass ID enrollment

Uganda will receive a total of 4,668 biometric kits between November 24 and December 17 for a mass ID registration…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events