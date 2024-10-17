Trua patent for dynamic trust credential updates data in real time to reduce gaps

Trua, the digital identity verification firm that last year separated from parent company Endera, has been granted a new patent. A release from the Virginia-based firm says the patent covers a “method of creating dynamic trust profiles with a first-party, consumer-centric workflow, where an individual directly verifies and manages their own personal data during identity verification and screening.”

Trua CEO Raj Ananthanpillai says the patent “represents a revolutionary shift in screening – moving away from cumbersome, one-time, third-party background screening to an intelligent, dynamic trust verification system that adapts in real-time to evolving risk factors.”

The company contrasts this approach with traditional identity verification, which typically involves a single background check based on static information that one might find on an ID document like a driver’s license or passport. If data is only collected once and run against criminal databases and other datasets, it may change over time, leaving gaps in the verification.

Per the release, the firm’s “dynamic trust profiles” combine up-to-date biometric data, biographical information and “relevant data related to potential risk factors, such as financial history, criminal and civil background checks and other indicators of trustworthiness.” The profiles are updated continually in a real-time evaluation of risk factors that provides “more precise and reliable identity verification and screening.”

Trua also promises full transparency and increased user control over data. Users can “review and selectively share their verified trust profile and Trua score with evaluators such as employers or digital marketplaces.” Selective data sharing means minimal necessary data needs to be revealed.

“Our dynamic trust profiles help organizations save money by reducing compliance and regulatory risks and decreasing the chances of lawsuits,” Ananthanpillai says. “By reshaping how trust is built, verified and shared, Trua’s patented approach makes identity verifications and screenings more transparent and efficient. This not only strengthens protection against fraud and identity issues but also boosts overall operational efficiency.”

This is the sixth patent for Trua since it sprouted off from Endera in May 2023.

