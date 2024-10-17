UK forensics database now counts 28.3 million fingerprints

The UK government DNA database has produced over 820,000 matches to unsolved crimes since 2001, new data on the use of biometrics by law enforcement has shown.

As of March this year, the UK National DNA Database (NDNAD) holds more than 6 million records, while the country’s fingerprint database IDENT1 counts over 28.3 million fingerprint forms from 8.7 million individuals.

The statistics were reported this week in the Forensic Information Databases Service (FINDS) annual report for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The data reveals how UK law enforcement agencies are leveraging biometric data collections to crack crime cases.

During the past year, the chance that a DNA profile collected at a crime scene would produce a match was almost 65 percent. The NDNAD database produced over 20,800 DNA profile matches from routine crime scenes, including 440 homicides and more than 500 rapes.

The service also includes a Missing Persons DNA Database (MPDD) and a Vulnerable Persons DNA Database (VPDD).

When it comes to fingerprint biometrics, this year saw over 417,000 searches through the National Fingerprint Database and National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), collectively referred to as IDENT1. The examinations resulted in more than 12,800 matches.

The Forensic Information Databases Service (FINDS) is supported by the Home Office Biometrics Programme (HOB), tasked with improving biometrics matching and identification through fingerprints, DNA and facial matching. The UK Home Office and police spent £4.4 million (US$5.7 million) on delivering FINDS services during the last fiscal year, including the NDNAD, IDENT1, and the National Footwear System.

The report also details international collaboration on sharing biometric data. The UK began sharing DNA profiles in July 2019 and is now connected to 25 EU member states. Aside from joining the DNA exchange, the country is also exchanging fingerprint data through the Prüm Treaty cross-border cooperation framework.

