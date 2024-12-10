Tender for fingerprint scanners from Ukraine cites Thales, Dermalog

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a Request for Quotation (RFQ) for biometric fingerprint scanners.

Tender 4200772976 calls for 156 units of a fingerprint scanner with capabilities matching the Dermalog ZF1 or Thales’ DactyScan 84c.

Per Thales’ website, the French firm’s DactyScan84c is a compact and FBI App-F certified 10-print device suitable for all applications needing 4-slaps and rolled acquisition. It has a simple, tricolor LED user interface, patented liveness detection and multi-OS compatibility for easy integration. It weighs 1.4 kg and comes in two versions: a standard top version measuring 148 x 152 x 148 mm and a flat top version measuring 148 x 152 x 121mm. Its main applications are for eID document issuing and criminal identification.

Dermalog, which is based in Germany, says the ZF1 is a single fingerprint scanner that captures fingerprints for ePassports and ID cards, and can be used for enrollment, authentication and identification in governmental, commercial and industrial environments. It boasts excellent quality for both wet and dry fingerprints and optional liveness detection. It weighs in at 1.66 kilograms and measures 60 x 83 x 49 mm.

The Ministry says all interested bidders will be provided with detailed information regarding requirements, terms and conditions of the tender procedure. Deadline for submission of quotation is December 27, 2024, 17:00 (EET, Kyiv time).

