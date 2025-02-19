FB pixel

Fake IDs getting more sophisticated as buyers shell out in crypto

| Lu-Hai Liang
The New York Times reports on the growing professionalism of fake IDs. While perhaps considered a rite of passage for many underage North Americans seeking to gain entry to clubs and bars, or to buy liquor, the results were often amateurish. This was famously lampooned in the comedy hit Superbad with “McLovin” apprehended by a couple of jovial cops.

The new breed of fake IDs however are more sophisticated. They sport holograms, bar codes and laser engraving that can apparently pass the electronic scanners bar owners use. The makers of these more advanced fake IDs also take payment in a very modern form: cryptocurrency.

These counterfeiters advertise the polish of their product—different kinds of laminate, microprinting in dots per inch, and use of polycarbonate. Some even have embedded data chips and security enhancements such as engraving and imprints more commonly seen in state-of-the-art identity cards.

And it can be a lucrative business for the counterfeiters. The Indy Star reported on James Watt, a 26-year-old resident of Indianapolis, who was mailing an estimated 30,000 fake IDs across the United States. The biggest marvel was that he was doing it using a photo of Thor to advertise his wares.

Watt was sentenced to three years of probation after he pled guilty in federal court to his business of selling fake IDs. Watt is alleged to have made the cards over a four year duration through a website that called itself the number one source for fake IDs. The site included images of the product which used a picture of actor Chris Hemsworth as movie character Thor.

Federal officials claim Watt earned 14 Bitcoin from the business, which amounts to around $1.3 million. He would mail the cards late at night at public mail boxes to avoid detection. Watt pled guilty to money laundering and unlawful production of documents.

Those who make and sell fake IDs can also bypass U.S. laws by basing their operations overseas while cryptocurrency transactions offer anonymity and untraceability. The cards are then shipped disguised in boxes that resemble other products such as laptop chargers or jewelry boxes.

While the production and distribution of fake IDs is a criminal charge, some might not be aware that simply possessing a fake ID is a felony. In Florida state, for example, a charge can result in a sentence of up to five years in prison, five years on probation and fines of up to $5,000.

With identity cards getting more advanced security features, and biometrics involved, fake IDs might fall from grace in the future. But this might underestimate those looking to cut in on the business producing fakes. Technology has a way of finding itself in nefarious hands too, especially when there’s money, or crypto, involved…

