FB pixel

Tech5 biometrics integrated into new handheld secure Android device from Famoco

Device takes care of touchless biometric capture, liveness detection, data packaging
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection  |  Mobile Biometrics
Tech5 biometrics integrated into new handheld secure Android device from Famoco
 

Swiss biometrics and machine learning firm Tech5 has partnered with Famoco, an enterprise mobility management (EMM) company based in Paris, for the global launch of a new Android wireless device equipped with Tech5’s T5-AirSnap multi-biometric contactless capture technology.

A release says Famoco Touch FX206 is a “sovereign Android OS mobile payment-enabled device build for business.: At about the same size as a smartphone, the handheld secure Android device has “5MP and 13MP cameras, a battery of 5000mAh, a wide 5-inch screen, NFC, 4G, GPS and an embedded Secure Element, and the ability to capture face and fingerprint biometrics in a fully contactless manner within seconds.” It is connected to the Famoco Mobile Device Management to enable the control and configuration of a range of devices remotely.

Biometric capture is fully integrated into FX206 and does not require any additional hardware, making it a cost-effective and scalable option for telecom operators, financial institutions and government agencies.

That’s thanks to T5-AirSnap, a “fully touchless biometric acquisition technology powered by AI and deep learning for face and fingerprint biometric modalities.” The device’s camera suffices to capture biometrics, run liveness detection, and “package and send the data for registration or verification.” Per the release, “the resulting data is compliant with relevant ISO standards and suitable for use with legacy datasets.”

Use cases include SIM-card registration, onboarding and verification of health documents and  immigration documents, and onboarding and transactions by bank agents in the field to increase financial inclusion.

Andy Gray, Tech 5’s vice president of business development and sales for Europe and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), says “the partnership with Famoco will help to revolutionize the payment industry, as well as improve the experience of digital onboarding in the field. Such innovations truly change the way businesses interact with their customers, and we are happy to know that our technology is contributing to this movement.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

One-size-fits-all approach to age assurance won’t adequately protect kids: Google

Meta and Apple have stated their positions on age assurance, so it was a matter of time before Google did…

 

Idemia Public Security tops latest NIST fingerprint evaluations

The latest fingerprint related benchmarks from National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) evaluations put Idemia Public Security on top….

 

Regulation and technology in 2025

By Collette Smith, Chief Transformation Officer, SmartSearch As 2025 begins, the world of digital compliance is preparing for significant challenges…

 

EWC provides update on EU’s business wallets

The European Business Wallet has entered the focus of attention since it was named a part of the European Union’s…

 

Facial recognition from iProov used in UK trials of security at maritime ports

A notice from iProov says that the company, between December 2024 and February 2025, participated in UK Home Office research…

 

More state legislation as mobile driver’s licenses roll through gears of government

Mobile driver’s licenses promise (mDL) promise to be a transformational technology. In a world of mobile tickets and boarding passes,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events