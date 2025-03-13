Tech5 biometrics integrated into new handheld secure Android device from Famoco

Swiss biometrics and machine learning firm Tech5 has partnered with Famoco, an enterprise mobility management (EMM) company based in Paris, for the global launch of a new Android wireless device equipped with Tech5’s T5-AirSnap multi-biometric contactless capture technology.

A release says Famoco Touch FX206 is a “sovereign Android OS mobile payment-enabled device build for business.: At about the same size as a smartphone, the handheld secure Android device has “5MP and 13MP cameras, a battery of 5000mAh, a wide 5-inch screen, NFC, 4G, GPS and an embedded Secure Element, and the ability to capture face and fingerprint biometrics in a fully contactless manner within seconds.” It is connected to the Famoco Mobile Device Management to enable the control and configuration of a range of devices remotely.

Biometric capture is fully integrated into FX206 and does not require any additional hardware, making it a cost-effective and scalable option for telecom operators, financial institutions and government agencies.

That’s thanks to T5-AirSnap, a “fully touchless biometric acquisition technology powered by AI and deep learning for face and fingerprint biometric modalities.” The device’s camera suffices to capture biometrics, run liveness detection, and “package and send the data for registration or verification.” Per the release, “the resulting data is compliant with relevant ISO standards and suitable for use with legacy datasets.”

Use cases include SIM-card registration, onboarding and verification of health documents and immigration documents, and onboarding and transactions by bank agents in the field to increase financial inclusion.

Andy Gray, Tech 5’s vice president of business development and sales for Europe and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), says “the partnership with Famoco will help to revolutionize the payment industry, as well as improve the experience of digital onboarding in the field. Such innovations truly change the way businesses interact with their customers, and we are happy to know that our technology is contributing to this movement.”

