FB pixel

Panasonic supplies facial recognition to Osaka Expo 2025 for staff access

Managed entry and exit for 120,000 people building the 383-acre venue
| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Panasonic supplies facial recognition to Osaka Expo 2025 for staff access
 

Panasonic Connect is supplying biometric technology to the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 in Japan, which is expected to host 28 million visitors over the next six months.

In a joint project with Dai Nippon Printing (DNP), the company is providing admission credential cards (AD Cards) and a facial recognition system to manage the access of staff during the event, which lasts from April 13th until October 13th, 2025. The system was introduced in early April and is designed to cover 100,000 people involved in the event.

The latest World Expo will also feature a facial recognition system developed by NEC for cashless payments and visitor access management. According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, this will be the largest deployment of facial recognition in Japan for in-store payments and entrance authentication.

A facial recognition-based access control system from Panasonic was also deployed during the 2-year construction phase of the Expo 2025, during which it was used approximately 3 million times, according to the company. The technology was introduced in collaboration with construction management company Obayashi Corporation and covered 120,000 people working on building the 383-acre venue.

Panasonic says that the system contributed to a significant reduction of manpower, slicing the number of staff required for entry and exit operations to between one-fifth to one-sixth of the originally planned number.

The Osaka-headquartered firm also contributed to introducing AI systems to public infrastructure in the vicinity of the Expo site. Panasonic’s walk-through facial recognition ticket gate, developed jointly with Takamizawa Cybernetics, was implemented by Osaka Metro at 130 of its 134 stations.

Since 2023, the company has been participating in a road traffic analysis pilot with the Osaka National Highway Office using AI image sensing technology and drones. The test is scheduled for 2025 on the roads surrounding the Osaka-Kansai Expo sites.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Potential for deepfake audio, video to warp reality is building to crisis level

Persona has published its fraud insights for the first quarter of 2025, and deepfakes take the headline. “The deepfake fight…

 

Identity is under siege as AI and cyber exploits evolve and outpace defenses

At the center of today’s cybersecurity crises is a single, unifying vulnerability: digital identity. The IBM X-Force 2025 Threat Intelligence…

 

Lebanon plans $50M investment in AI, DPI devt within two years

The Lebanese government has unveiled a plan to pump in between $30 million and $50 million into the development of…

 

Rwanda seeks supplier for automated multimodal biometric authentication system

The Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) has announced that it is receiving bids for the implementation of an Automated Multi-modal…

 

Indonesia’s new regulation frames age assurance as defense against child exploitation

The complexity of the task facing age assurance providers comes into sharp focus when viewed against the global context. For…

 

Swiss e-ID to face another referendum

Switzerland will hold a new referendum on the introduction of its national digital identity. A committee opposing the federal government’s…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events