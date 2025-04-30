Persona reaches $2 billion valuation with new investment round

Persona has announced a $200 million Series D funding round, bringing the company’s valuation to $2 billion. A release from the San Francisco firm says the round was co-led by Founders Fund and Ribbit Capital, with participation from existing investors including BOND, Coatue, First Round Capital and Index Ventures.

In comments, Persona CEO Rick Song echoes the alarms sounded in his firm’s recent fraud insights report, which notes the rapid advancements in algorithmic technology used to generate deepfakes and so-called AI agents.

“We’re facing an identity authenticity crisis, where the line between real and synthetic has become increasingly blurred,” Song says. “Identity in an AI-driven world isn’t about ticking a box, and the question is no longer ‘is this a bot or not?’ but rather ‘who is the bot acting on behalf of, and what is their intent?’ Identity is the linchpin: it reveals who is behind each action, provides context around their intent, and ultimately builds trust in a future where AI mediates more of our interactions.”

The release notes that automated traffic eclipsed human traffic on the internet for the first time in 2024, and is projected to account for over 90 percent of all internet traffic by 2030. That’s a lot of machines to contend with, and while not all of them are bad actors, those that are keep getting better at gaming legacy fraud protection mechanisms; AI systems have, for instance, surpassed human performance on all major CAPTCHA systems.

Regulations across jurisdictions, verticals make compliance a tricky dance

A fragmented regulatory ecosystem does not make things easier. Compliance standards are highly jurisdictional, and evolving quickly to try and keep pace with technology that has enabled the proliferation of synthetic identities, deepfakes and automated attacks.

Persona believes that increasingly sophisticated fraud, a lack of regulatory alignment and growing expectations around privacy have created an identity landscape of unprecedented dynamism and complexity. The firm says its platform was built for this very challenge, providing a configurable foundation that can adapt as regulations shift, fraud risks evolve and use cases expand.

“Identity has become the foundation of every digital interaction, and in the age of AI, we believe solving identity will be more pivotal than ever,” says Nick Shalek, Partner at Ribbit Capital. “We’ve long admired Persona’s ambition to build a verified identity platform and have been impressed by the diversity of industries, use cases, and geographies of their customers. Their rapid growth and adoption by leaders like OpenAI, LinkedIn, Etsy, Twilio and Block are clear validation that they’re solving real problems at scale.”

Persona’s recent track record provides ample evidence. The past year has seen it double its customer base, expand international KYB and age assurance capabilities, and achieving a top ranking across all evaluated use cases in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities report, and highest for Ability to Execute in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification.

It is also building a verified identity layer of secure infrastructure that supports evolving regulations, risk models and user journeys.

