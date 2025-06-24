FB pixel

Deepfake competition from FinVolution seeks innovative detection models

Increasing realism of AI-generated deepfakes spurs call for solutions
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Deepfake competition from FinVolution seeks innovative detection models
 

Deepfake detection is in the spotlight at the FinVolution Group’s 2025 FinVolution Global Data Science Competition.

A release says the tenth edition of the contest challenges AI researchers, engineers and data scientists worldwide to develop innovative models that can “identify and counter manipulated visual content.”

In other words: detect deepfakes.

Tiezheng Li, CEO of FinVolution Group, says that “by focusing on deepfake detection this year, we aim to advance AI safety while encouraging open innovation that benefits society at large.”

The competition is integrated with the Conference on Information and Knowledge Management (CIKM) and the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (IJCAI).

The prize pool is 308,000 renminbi (approximately US$42,900), and winners will receive an invitation to showcase their work at CIKM 2025 in November.

The preliminary round runs until July 23, followed by a semifinal round in August and a final challenge in early September.

Deepfakes ‘an insidious threat’ to financial services: Veriff

The scale and breadth of the deepfake threat continues to grow. Ira Bondar, senior fraud group manager at Veriff, says that in the first quarter of 2025 alone, “the number of reported deepfake fraud incidents nearly matched the total from 2024. Deepfakes are an insidious threat, and we are now officially in an age when it’s becoming nearly impossible for the naked eye to distinguish what’s real from what’s not, creating great peril for both financial services firms and consumers.”

Bondar’s comments come as Veriff launches its latest annual report, “The Future of Finance.” Key findings from the report show 60 percent of firms reporting an increase in the use of AI in attacks, and 89 percent of senior fraud decision-makers in financial services predicting a continued increase in fraud through 2025.

Moreover, “82 percent of consumers will not sign up on a financial services platform if they are not confident in the organization’s fraud defenses; and 38 percent of consumers picked biometrics as their number one choice to protect their interactions, with facial recognition being the most popular biometric option.”

Bondar says the report “collates a wide variety of research to present a clear picture of how financial services organizations – from traditional banks, to agile neobanks and fast-growing cryptocurrency, fintech and payments platforms – should consider approaching the daunting challenges of the coming years.”

For Bondar and for Veriff, the door to customer satisfaction, security and compliance for financial services firms can be opened – and “identity verification, biometrics and AI hold the keys.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Deepfake legislation up against constant evolution of generative AI

“Deepfake detection in generative AI: A legal framework proposal to protect human rights” is a newly published research paper by…

 

Biometrics Institute industry survey gathers professional insights

The Biometrics Institute is inviting industry professionals to participate in its 16th annual industry survey. The Institute notes that it…

 

Biometric tools shift from control to resistance

In the accelerating age of facial recognition technology (FRT), a growing counter-surveillance movement is flipping the script on who gets…

 

Incode biometrics and liveness detection to power Descope IAM workflows

Descope, which provides enterprise IAM solutions for managing external digital identities, is adding biometric user onboarding and self check-ins through…

 

UK police look at future tech, including biometrics like brainwaves

With technology, what was once cutting edge will one day become the norm. Currently, the police are incorporating facial recognition,…

 

ITL signs up French reseller for retail biometric age checks

France-based retail technology provider Bergens has been selected by Innovative Technology (ITL) as its authorized reseller in the region for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events