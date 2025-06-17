Infineon unveils Secora ID V2 and eID-OS solutions for eID documents

Infineon is introducing new solutions to meet the growing need for electronic identification (eID) documents worldwide as governments advance digitalization.

Infineon is expanding its government ID portfolio to satisfy the rapidly evolving requirements with two new solutions: Secora ID V2 and the eID-OS.

The V2 version of Secora ID increases transaction speed by up to 80 percent compared to its predecessor, according to Infineon. Based on 40nm architecture, it can transfer data at speeds of up to 6.8Mb/s. This enables faster personalization and processing of ID documents and speedier identity checks at borders and security checkpoints.

Secora ID V2 supports biometric match-on-card functions to increase data protection, the company says, and supports payment tools such as Visa, Mastercard and Calypso as well as the crypto vision ePasslet Suite.

Infineon eID-OS is designed for basic ID application projects, offering a cost-optimized solution for fast time-to-market, the company claims. The standards-compliant solution is targeting CC EAL 5+ eMRTD (Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level for electronic Machine Readable Travel Document) certification.

Featuring a 32-bit CPU, advanced cryptography accelerators, and the Integrity Guard 32 security architecture, eID-OS enables fast and secured transactions with processing times of less than 0.5 seconds.

The ultra-thin contactless coil-on-module package supports thinner electronic data pages, reducing document costs, with the space saved allowing for an additional security layer, making the solution suitable for modern eID projects, Infineon says.

Together, the Secora ID V2 and the eID-OS offer local security printers and card manufacturers greater flexibility in selecting the right solution for their specific project requirements, according to their manufacturer, helping to reduce development time and accelerate deployment.

In March, Infineon unveiled a pair of solutions for computer vision and biometric onboarding made with Infineon’s PSoC Edge platform.

