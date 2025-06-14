Todd Morris named NEC NSS President as Dr. Kathleen Kiernan retires

Todd Morris is the new President of NEC National Security Systems (NEC NSS). Morris succeeds Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, who is retiring after nearly four years of leadership.

Morris brings more than 30 years of experience in federal government contracting, with a focus on information technology, cybersecurity, intelligence and management consulting. He most recently served as CEO of Fusion Technology and has served in senior leadership roles at General Dynamics Information Technology, Maximus Inc. and MetroStar. He began his career as a software engineer and project manager, and has lead mission-critical programs across the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Defense, and within the intelligence community.

Kiernan retired as president on June 13, 2025. She will continue to support NEC NSS as executive advisor, reporting to Tina Whitley, senior vice president, Digital Government Digital Finance, NEC Corporation.

NEC NSS, a FOCI-mitigated subsidiary operating under a Special Security Agreement with the U.S. government, supplies biometric, identity and AI technologies to federal agencies.

Chief Trust Officer for Orchestrating Identity

Digital trust and identity platform Orchestrating Identity has appointed David Rennie to Chief Trust Officer. In this newly created role, the industry veteran is tasked to to help businesses and public bodies navigate the complexity of compliance, liability, and trust in digital interactions.

Rennie brings over 20 years of experience across public and private sectors, including senior roles at the Home Office Identity Cards Programme, GOV.UK Verify, Idemia, and the Open Identity Exchange.

Orchestrating Identity was just double-certified by the Kantara Initiative as both an Identity Service Provider (IDSP) and an Orchestration Service Provider (OSP) under the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

New VP of Engineering for Microblink

Document scanning and verification technology company Microblink has named Radu Tudoran Vice President of Engineering.

The newest member of Microblink’s leadership team, Tudoran will lead the engineering organization, driving the expansion and enhancement of the company’s fraud and identity verification solutions for its global client base.

Tudoran bring experience at top research institutions such as INRIA and the U.S. Argonne National Laboratory, and enterprises including Microsoft, Huawei, Amazon, and Onfido to the role. According to a company release, he specializes in innovating and scaling cloud and big data services, SaaS platforms, and advanced machine learning products designed for complex enterprise environments.

Layoffs at Privy

Indonesian digital ID and signature startup Privy has laid off 96 people, almost 20 percent of its workforce, as it shifts to AI-assisted development and restructures its core system. The layoffs primarily affected the product and engineering teams, Deal Street Asia reports.

Privy raised $48 million in 2022. The company claims more than 57 million users and 4.800 enterprise customers.

