Biometric Update Podcast: Socure’s Rivka Little says age assurance should unlock growth

As Socure expands its RiskOS platform to offer a suite of age assurance tools, the Biometric Update Podcast connects with Chief Growth Officer Rivka Little to talk about the complexity of regulatory compliance across districts, the importance of showing your numbers, and the way to solve the VPN problem.

Commenting on the rollout of the UK’s Online Safety Act, and its impact on adult content sites, Little says it’s “the antithesis of what great identity should look like.”

“I’ve spent my career building identity solutions that unlock growth,” she says. “That means you have to figure out a solution that allows us to both keep people safe and get people in the door.”

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:17:39

Article Topics

age verification | Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | digital identity | Online Safety Act | Socure