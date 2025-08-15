FB pixel

Biometric Update Podcast: Socure’s Rivka Little says age assurance should unlock growth

Chief growth officer says UK OSA rollout is ‘worst case scenario’ for adult sites
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News
Biometric Update Podcast: Socure’s Rivka Little says age assurance should unlock growth
 

As Socure expands its RiskOS platform to offer a suite of age assurance tools, the Biometric Update Podcast connects with Chief Growth Officer Rivka Little to talk about the complexity of regulatory compliance across districts, the importance of showing your numbers, and the way to solve the VPN problem.

Commenting on the rollout of the UK’s Online Safety Act, and its impact on adult content sites, Little says it’s “the antithesis of what great identity should look like.”

“I’ve spent my career building identity solutions that unlock growth,” she says. “That means you have to figure out a solution that allows us to both keep people safe and get people in the door.”

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:17:39

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital identity and data management acquisitions continue with BeyondID, OnID deals

Businesses and governments are coming to terms with the key role of digital identity in cybersecurity, and their technology providers…

 

BioID detects all biometric spoof attacks in Level C PAD test by TÜVIT

A test of highly sophisticated biometric spoof attacks holds good news for BioID, which claims to be first in the…

 

US Treasury sanctions Iranian firm over hijab biometric surveillance system

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned an Iranian software company that developed the facial recognition surveillance tools used by Iranian authorities…

 

Mississippi age assurance law can stand while NetChoice pursues litigation

The U.S. Supreme Court says Mississippi’s age assurance law for social media can stand while Big Tech lobby group NetChoice…

 

Hippo Digital nearly done revised UK MoD identity attestation verification contract

UK-based digital consultancy Hippo Digital is in the midst of carrying out a contract with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence…

 

Yoti certified Orchestration Service Provider for UK digital ID scheme by Kantara

Yoti has officially become a certified Orchestration Service Provider (OSP) under the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF),…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events