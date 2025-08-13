Poland campaigns to boost the use of its digital ID platform mObywatel

Poland is launching another campaign to draw users to its national digital identity platform to speed up its sluggish growth.

The country’s Ministry of Digital Affairs announced at the end of July that the mObywatel (mCitizen) app has reached 10 million users, a one million increase since the start of its popularization campaign in November last year. More than 10 million are using the app’s digital identity function mDowód, a significant increase from last year’s 8 million users, but still less than half of the 22 million customers of Poland’s bank-issued electronic identity mojeID.

The newest EU-funded campaign is set to introduce the mObywatel app’s newest features and draw more users from Poland’s 38 million population, according to tech news portal GSM Online.

The country’s digital strategy predicts that the platform will reach 20 million users by 2035. To achieve its targets, the government has been rapidly adding new services to the platform. In the last 18 months, 18 services were implemented in the platform, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski announced last month, per Money.pl.

One of the services under development is mStłuczka, which allows Poles to report minor traffic accidents. The country is also testing an electronic payments function, which will allow citizens to pay official fees free of charge.

The app already hosts a number of services designed to make life easier. The mObywatel app was created in 2017 to allow citizens access to public documents and services. In 2020, the platform introduced electronic prescriptions and mobile driving licenses (mDL), significantly boosting the popularity of the app. Three years later, Poland gave the same legal validity to digital ID documents as physical IDs.

The mDL currently has 5.5 million users, while 5.7 million use the digital vehicle registration data document, according to data from the Ministry of Digital Affairs. The electronic version of Poland’s Large Family Card, a system of discounts and benefits for families with at least three children, has 933,000 users.

Poles can also check air quality, find polling stations and view their penalties and fines. The platform allows users to hold a number of digital IDs and professional licenses, including student, pensioner and disability cards. The app currently sees over 1 million logins each day.

While campaigning to attract users to the current 2.0 version of the app, the government is also developing a new mObywatel 3.0 application for the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet), according to Pavol Hrina, co-founder of digital identity community DIForum.

“This parallel approach reduces transition risks and guarantees service continuity as Poland targets full eIDAS 2.0 compliance by 2026,” Hrina says in a blog post.

The country is participating in EU interoperability pilots, including the 2025 Warsaw Interop event and is planning a qualified signature pilot in October 2025.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital wallets | government services | mobile app | mObywatel | Poland