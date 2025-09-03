ACCS to offer IAD compliance testing and certification

Deepfakes and synthetic data injection become a serious threat to biometric systems, not just to physical devices but also to software systems. The Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) is betting on an increasing need among biometric companies to prove they can withstand such attacks and has launched its own Injection Attack Detection (IAD) compliance testing and certification this week.

The UK-based conformity assessment organization will offer IAD certification to organizations that successfully detect and respond to attacks such as injecting deepfake videos, manipulated signals or tampered biometric data directly into software systems.

“While PAD focuses on physical spoofing (e.g. masks, printed photos), IAD addresses a more sophisticated class of attacks that enter your system through virtual webcams, APIs, and malware-laced signal inputs,” says the organization.

With the new testing, ACCS is joining an emergent field with an ISO standard still in development. CLR Labs introduced its IAD testing in late 2024.

Like the CLR Labs testing, the ACCS certification is based on the CEN/TS 18099 standard, a European technical specification that assesses the resilience of biometric systems against injection attacks. The systems can be tested in three attack levels that emulate real-world injection scenarios, according to the organization, which tests systems for age and identity verification.

Companies that pass high-level IAD certification alongside an equivalent compliance assessment for biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) can achieve Extended Level of Identity Proofing (LoIP). A few companies including Unissey and Keyless have already passed IAD tests.

More information on Injection Attack Detection testing, the CEN/TS 18099:2024 standard and the ISO/IEC standard-in-progress is available in the 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide recently published by Biometric Update. A related webinar offering a look into IAD and deepfake detection solutions is also available.

